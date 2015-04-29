gdp will seal fomc q1 slowdown acknowledgement 541282015

The USD continues to trade on the back foot in European trading following further weaker data from across the pond yesterday, this time in the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 29, 2015 8:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The USD continues to trade on the back foot in European trading following further weaker data from across the pond yesterday, this time in the form of consumer confidence which dropped to 95.2 this month from 101.4 in March and a consensus estimate of 102.50. The European session has seen the EUR/USD trade back above 1.10 which confirms the entire correction seen in March, following the release of NFP on Good Friday. There are certainly some positive indications from the fresh Greek negotiating team on the EU reform proposals.

The pound continues to trade with a constructive tone following the weaker growth data on Monday. The pound’s out-performance was confirmed by the technical close above the 21 day moving average at 1.5177 which points to a target of 1.5550. I would also like to highlight to investors that political risk headwinds remain this week for sterling in the form of the live Q&A television debate that will be attended on Thursday by the 3 main parties.

The US GDP reading will be scrutinised for any improvements on the weather distorted 1% that is consensus as the main focus today will be on the FOMC. The market is expecting the statement to remain similar to what we heard in March, with some speculation that the committee may tweak the reference to ‘strong job gains’ following the disappointing jobs data as any comment on inflation will be scrutinised following the rise in energy prices. There is no press conference following the meeting this month.

EUR/USD
Support 1.0950-1.0880-1.0820 | Resistance 1.1020-1.-1.1050-1.1220

USD/JPY
Support 118.70-118.30-117.50 | Resistance 119.40-120.00-120.85

GBP/USD
Support 1.5330-1.5250-1.5170 | Resistance 1.5410-1.5450-1.5530

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.