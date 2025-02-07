GBP/USD Vulnerable amid Failure to Close Above 50-Day SMA

GBP/USD holds below the January high (1.2576) following the failed attempt to close above the 50-Day SMA (1.2497).

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 4:15 PM
channel_01-LONC02G510KMD6R
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Dollar Outlook: GBP/USD

GBP/USD holds below the January high (1.2576) following the failed attempt to close above the 50-Day SMA (1.2497), and the exchange rate may give back the rebound from the monthly low (1.2249) as it struggles to retrace the decline following the Bank of England (BoE) rate-cut.

GBP/USD Vulnerable amid Failure to Close Above 50-Day SMA

GBP/USD seems to be unfazed by the weaker-than-expected US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report as it trades within yesterday’s range, and it remains to be seen if the update will sway the Federal Reserve as the economy adds 143K jobs in January versus forecasts for a 170K print.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

 

Recent remarks from Fed Vice-Chair Philip Jefferson suggest the central bank will retain the current course for monetary policy as ‘I continue to see a gradual reduction in the level of monetary policy restraint placed on the economy as we move toward a more neutral stance as the most likely outcome,’ with the official going onto say that ‘in considering additional adjustments to the federal funds rate, I will carefully assess incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks’ while speaking at Lafayette College.

US Economic Calendar

US Economic Calendar 02072025

In turn, the semi-annual testimony from Chairman Jerome Powell may influence foreign exchange markets amid the change in US trade policy, and more of the same from Fed officials may produce headwinds for the Greenback as it fuels speculation for lower US interest rates in 2025.

With that said, GBP/USD may stage further attempts to test the January high (1.2576) should Chairman Powell retain a dovish forward guidance for monetary policy, but the exchange rate may continue to track the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.2497) amid the failed attempt to close above the moving average.

GBP/USD Price Chart –Daily

GBPUSD Daily Chart 02072025

Chart Prepared by David Song, Senior Strategist; GBP/USD on TradingView

  • GBP/USD snaps the series of higher highs and lows from the start of the week as it pulls back ahead of the January high (1.2576), with a break/close below the 1.2390 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) to 1.2446 (May low) zone bringing the 1.2300 (50% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.2310 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) region on the radar.
  • A breach below the monthly low (1.2249) raises the scope for a move towards the January low (1.2100), but GBP/USD may continue to gut check the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.2497) should it struggle to close below the 1.2390 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) to 1.2446 (May low) zone.
  • A push above the January high (1.2576) opens up the 1.2710 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) to 1.2760 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) region, with the next area of interest coming in around 1.2820 (38.2% Fibonacci extension).

Additional Market Outlooks

US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Snaps Back Ahead of January Low

USD/JPY Pushes Below January Range Ahead of US NFP Report

Gold Record High Price Pushes RSI Into Overbought Zone

USD/CAD Clears 2020 High as Trump Tariff Looms

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

Related tags: GBP USD Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
Gold forecast: Can the XAU/USD rally continue?
Today 11:30 AM
EURUSD, Dow Forecast: NFP, CPI, and Trump Policies
Today 08:01 AM
USD/CAD: Jobs Data Collision Could Cement Loonie’s Reversal
Today 04:51 AM
USD/CAD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD: Key levels heading into NFP
Today 04:39 AM
USD/JPY selloff inflicts heavy technical damage ahead of key US jobs data
Yesterday 11:01 PM
GBP/JPY bears ride the wave of divergent BOE, BOJ policy expectations
Yesterday 10:32 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP USD articles

channel_01-LONC02G510KMD6R
GBP/USD Vulnerable amid Failure to Close Above 50-Day SMA
By:
David Song
Today 04:15 PM
    adp_04
    USD/CAD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD: Key levels heading into NFP
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 04:39 AM
      united_kingdom_05
      British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Battlelines Drawn at Key Pivot Zone
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      Yesterday 04:30 PM
        united_kingdom_05
        GBPUSD, Silver Outlook: BOE Decision and Haven Exhaustion
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        Yesterday 08:55 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.