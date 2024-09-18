GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch

GBP/USD rises after hotter UK service sector inflation & ahead of the Fed. USD/JPY falls ahead of the Fed rate decision.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 18, 2024 9:20 AM
united_kingdom_02
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

GBP/USD rises after hotter UK service sector inflation & ahead of the Fed

  • UK headline CPI remained at 2.2%
  • Services CPI rose to 5.6% from 5.2%
  • GBP/USD rises towards 1.32

GBP/USD is rising amid a weaker U.S. dollar ahead of the Federal Reserve rate decision and after UK inflation data.

UK CPI remained at 2.2% YoY in August, in line with expectations, as rising airfares offset falling petrol prices. Core inflation was hotter than expected, at 3.6%, up from 3.3% in July, and service sector inflation, a gauge that the Bank of England is watching carefully, rose to 5.6%, up from 5.2%.

The data reinforce the view that the Bank of England will leave interest rates unchanged at 5% when it meets tomorrow. The central bank will want to see further cooling in service sector inflation before it considers further cutting interest rates.

The market is pricing in a 25-basis-point rate cut in November and a possible cut in December.

Attention will now turn to the Fed rate decision with the market still unsure over whether the US central bank will cut rates by 25 or 50 basis points. A 50-point rate cat could pull the U.S. dollar lower, lifting GBP/USD.

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in Q2 2024

GBP/USD forecast – technical analysis

GBP/USD trades within a rising channel; the price has recovered from the 1.30 low as it heads back towards 1.32, the round number, and 1.3265, the 2024 high. A rise above here brings 1.33 into focus.

Support can be seen at 1.3140, the July 2023 high, and a break below here opens the door to 1.30. Sellers need to take out 1.30 to create a lower low.

gbp/usd forecast chart

USD/JPY falls ahead of the Fed rate decision

  • Market prices in a 64% chance of 50 bps cut
  • Hawkish BoJ expectations support the  yen
  • USD/JPY heads towards 140.00

USD/JPY is falling ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision later today. While the USD found some strength on Tuesday following stronger-than-expected retail sales data, the rebound was short-lived.

The dollar has been pressured by expectations the Fed will cut rates for the first time in four years today and signal the start of an easing cycle which could see rates reduced by 100 basis points by the end of the year.

The market remains split over how much the Fed will cut rates today, with the traders pricing in a 64% probability of a 50 basis point rate cut.

There are arguments to support both a 50-basis-point rate cut and a 25-basis-point rate cut. However, given the pricing uncertainty ahead of the meeting, that decision itself could spark increased volatility.

Should the Fed opt for a 25-basis-point cut, the U.S. dollar could rally. A 50-basis-point cut could extend USD weakness.

Meanwhile, the yen was the strongest-performing currency across Asia, rebounding sharply from yesterday's losses. The yen remains supported by expectations that the Bank of Japan could adopt a hawkish stance in its meeting on Friday.

USD/JPY forecast – technical analysis

USD/JPY trades below its falling trendline. It has recovered from the 2024 low of 139.60 but failed to rise above the 1000 SMA on the 4-hour chart and is once again below 141.70 the August low as sellers eye 140.00.

A break below here would bring 139.50, the 2024 low, into play. Beyond here, 137.60 is the next level to watch.

Should buyers extend gains above the falling trendline and 100 SMA at 143 – 143.50, a move towards the 200 SMA at 145.00 could be on the cards.

usd/jpy forecast chart

Related tags: GBP/USD USD/JPY Two Trades to Watch

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP/USD articles

Market chart
GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Gains Ground Ahead of the Fed Minutes Release
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 18, 2025 07:23 PM
    US_flag_candlestick_USD
    GBPUSD, Dow Jones Forecast: Rebound Mode On
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    January 20, 2025 08:17 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Drops to Levels Not Seen Since 2023
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      January 14, 2025 05:30 PM
        united_kingdom_02
        Pound Forecast: GBP/USD posts its strongest week since September. Can it continue rising?
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        November 29, 2024 03:01 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.