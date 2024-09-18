GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch

GBP/USD rises after hotter UK service sector inflation & ahead of the Fed

UK headline CPI remained at 2.2%

Services CPI rose to 5.6% from 5.2%

GBP/USD rises towards 1.32

GBP/USD is rising amid a weaker U.S. dollar ahead of the Federal Reserve rate decision and after UK inflation data.

UK CPI remained at 2.2% YoY in August, in line with expectations, as rising airfares offset falling petrol prices. Core inflation was hotter than expected, at 3.6%, up from 3.3% in July, and service sector inflation, a gauge that the Bank of England is watching carefully, rose to 5.6%, up from 5.2%.

The data reinforce the view that the Bank of England will leave interest rates unchanged at 5% when it meets tomorrow. The central bank will want to see further cooling in service sector inflation before it considers further cutting interest rates.

The market is pricing in a 25-basis-point rate cut in November and a possible cut in December.

Attention will now turn to the Fed rate decision with the market still unsure over whether the US central bank will cut rates by 25 or 50 basis points. A 50-point rate cat could pull the U.S. dollar lower, lifting GBP/USD.

GBP/USD forecast – technical analysis

GBP/USD trades within a rising channel; the price has recovered from the 1.30 low as it heads back towards 1.32, the round number, and 1.3265, the 2024 high. A rise above here brings 1.33 into focus.

Support can be seen at 1.3140, the July 2023 high, and a break below here opens the door to 1.30. Sellers need to take out 1.30 to create a lower low.

USD/JPY falls ahead of the Fed rate decision

Market prices in a 64% chance of 50 bps cut

Hawkish BoJ expectations support the yen

USD/JPY heads towards 140.00

USD/JPY is falling ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision later today. While the USD found some strength on Tuesday following stronger-than-expected retail sales data, the rebound was short-lived.

The dollar has been pressured by expectations the Fed will cut rates for the first time in four years today and signal the start of an easing cycle which could see rates reduced by 100 basis points by the end of the year.

The market remains split over how much the Fed will cut rates today, with the traders pricing in a 64% probability of a 50 basis point rate cut.

There are arguments to support both a 50-basis-point rate cut and a 25-basis-point rate cut. However, given the pricing uncertainty ahead of the meeting, that decision itself could spark increased volatility.

Should the Fed opt for a 25-basis-point cut, the U.S. dollar could rally. A 50-basis-point cut could extend USD weakness.

Meanwhile, the yen was the strongest-performing currency across Asia, rebounding sharply from yesterday's losses. The yen remains supported by expectations that the Bank of Japan could adopt a hawkish stance in its meeting on Friday.

USD/JPY forecast – technical analysis

USD/JPY trades below its falling trendline. It has recovered from the 2024 low of 139.60 but failed to rise above the 1000 SMA on the 4-hour chart and is once again below 141.70 the August low as sellers eye 140.00.

A break below here would bring 139.50, the 2024 low, into play. Beyond here, 137.60 is the next level to watch.

Should buyers extend gains above the falling trendline and 100 SMA at 143 – 143.50, a move towards the 200 SMA at 145.00 could be on the cards.