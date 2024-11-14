GBP/USD Trades Below 200-Day SMA for First Time Since May

GBP/USD appears to be on track to test the June low (1.2613) as it no longer tracks the positive slope in the 200-Day SMA (1.2820).

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
November 14, 2024 9:38 PM
channel_05-LONC02G510KMD6R
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD

GBP/USD continues to carve a series of lower highs and lows after failing to hold within the opening range for November, and the exchange rate appears to be on track to test the June low (1.2613) as it no longer tracks the positive slope in the 200-Day SMA (1.2820).

GBP/USD Trades Below 200-Day SMA for First Time Since May

The bearish price series in GBP/USD may persist as it trades below the long-term moving average for the first time May, and a further decline in the exchange rate may push the Relative Strength Index (RSI) into oversold territory for the first time since April.

 

At the same time, lack of momentum to test the June low (1.2613) may keep the RSI above 30, but the US Retail Sales report may sway GBP/USD as the update is anticipated to show another rise in consumer spending.

US Economic Calendar

US Economic Calendar 11142024

US Retail Sales are projected to increase 0.3% in October after climbing 0.4% the month prior, and a positive development may push the Federal Reserve to the sidelines following the 25bp rate-cut at the November meeting.

In turn, waning expectations for another Fed rate-cut may fuel the recent selloff in GBP/USD, but a dismal Retail Sales report may produce headwinds for the US Dollar as it encourages the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to further unwind its restrictive policy.

With that said, GBP/USD may attempt to retrace the decline from the start of the week if it struggles to test the June low (1.2613), but a move below 30 in the RSI is likely to be accompanied by a further decline in the exchange rate like the price action from earlier this year.

GBP/USD Price Chart –Daily

GBPUSD Daily Chart 11142024

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; GBP/USD on TradingView

  • GBP/USD trades to a fresh monthly low (1.2630) as it falls for the fifth consecutive day, with a breach below the June low (1.2613) raising the scope for a move towards the May low (1.2446).
  • Next area of interest comes in around 1.2300 (50% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.2390 (38.2% Fibonacci extension), which incorporates the yearly low (1.2300) but failure to test the June low (1.2613) may curb the recent series of lower highs and lows.
  • Need a move back above the 1.2710 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) to 1.2760 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) region for GBP/USD to snap the bearish price series, with a move above 1.2820 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) bringing the 1.2900 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.2910 (50% Fibonacci extension) zone back on the radar.

Additional Market Outlooks

EUR/USD Eyes 2023 Low as RSI Flirts with Oversold Zone

Gold Price Outlook Mired by Close Below 50-Day SMA

AUD/USD Vulnerable amid Break Below November Opening Range

US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD on Cusp of Testing 2022 High

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Related tags: GBP USD Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP USD articles

united_kingdom_02
GBPUSD Climbs to 2025 Highs, Silver Holds Steady
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 21, 2025 09:03 AM
    united_kingdom_02
    GBP/USD Eyes December High amid Ascending Channel Formation
    By:
    David Song
    February 20, 2025 04:22 PM
      Market trader analysing data
      GBP/USD outlook: What now for pound after hot UK CPI?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 19, 2025 03:30 PM
        united_kingdom_02
        British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Stalls at Pivotal Resistance
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        February 19, 2025 01:51 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.