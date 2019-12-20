GBPUSD To Test 130 On US GDP

GBP/USD picked up on UK GDP. US GDP to pull pair lower?

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
December 20, 2019 7:32 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
After touching a two-week low in the previous session, the pound is on the rise versus the US dollar on Friday. GBP/USD is up 0.3% targeting $1.3050 after hitting a nadir of $1.2991 in the previous session.

The pound is receiving support from better than expected GDP data.  UK economic growth was revised up, growing a better than forecast 0.4% quarter on quarter in the final revision for the three months to September. On an annual basis GDP ticked higher to 1.1%, an improvement on 1% but still very sluggish.

The better than forecast reading comes a day after the BoE said that it expects Q4 GDP growth to be “marginal” with a forecast of just 0.1% growth. 
Whilst the pound has pushed higher on the stronger reading gains are expected to be short lived as no deal Brexit concerns keep the lid on any pound optimism.

Withdrawal Bill Vote
Attention will now turn to Parliament where MP’s is due to vote on the Withdrawal Bill. The Bill is expected to pass through the House of Commons without any further hold ups, given Boris Johnson’s 80 seat majority. The Brexit bill contains no possibility of extension will keep no deal Brexit fears alive and kicking 

US GDP up next
GBP/USD traders will now look ahead to US data releases. GDP, the third revision for Q3. No change is expected from the previous reading at 2.1%, the initial reading was 1.9%. Upbeat personal spending and core PCE would be seen as validating the Fed’s recent decision to keep rates on hold potentially sending the dollar higher.

Levels to watch:
The pair is currently trading below its 50 & 100 sma and above its 200 sma. GBP/USD bounced off support at $1.2990/$1.30. Should the price break through this support, the price decline could accelerate towards support at $1.2950, prior to $1.29. On the upside resistance can be seen at $1.31 prior to $1.3125.


Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook still positive after recent slip
Today 12:00 PM
EURUSD Outlook: EURUSD Challenges One Year Resistance
Today 08:53 AM
AUD/USD, Bitcoin analysis: A rebound for risk does not equate to risk on
Today 03:46 AM
Long S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 setups as bulls absorb big selling volumes
Today 02:40 AM
Nikkei 225, USD/JPY remain beholden to the US interest rate outlook
Yesterday 11:26 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Markets remain vulnerable despite BoJ pushback
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.