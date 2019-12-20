GBP/USD traders will now look ahead to US data releases. GDP, the third revision for Q3. No change is expected from the previous reading at 2.1%, the initial reading was 1.9%. Upbeat personal spending and core PCE would be seen as validating the Fed’s recent decision to keep rates on hold potentially sending the dollar higher.

Levels to watch:

The pair is currently trading below its 50 & 100 sma and above its 200 sma. GBP/USD bounced off support at $1.2990/$1.30. Should the price break through this support, the price decline could accelerate towards support at $1.2950, prior to $1.29. On the upside resistance can be seen at $1.31 prior to $1.3125.



