GBP/USD Selloff Pushes RSI Up Against Oversold Zone

GBP/USD falls to a fresh monthly low (1.2576) as it gives back the advance from the start of the week.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
November 21, 2024 8:26 PM
channel_02
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD

GBP/USD falls to a fresh monthly low (1.2576) as it gives back the advance from the start of the week, with the recent selloff in the exchange rate pushing the Relative Strength Index (RSI) up against oversold territory.

GBP/USD Selloff Pushes RSI Up Against Oversold Zone

GBP/USD extends the drop from the weekly high (1.2715) even though the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed a rise in both the headline and core reading for inflation, and a move below 30 in the RSI is likely to be accompanied by a further decline in the exchange rate like the price action from earlier this year.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

 

In turn, GBP/USD may continue to give back the advance from the advance from the May low (1.2446) as it starts to carve a series of lower highs and lows, and the UK Retail Sales report may keep the exchange rate under pressure as the update is anticipated to show a decline in household consumption.

UK Economic Calendar

UK Economic Calendar 11212024 

UK Retail Sales are expected to contract 0.3% in October after expanding 0.3% the month prior, and indications of a slowing economy may push the Bank of England (BoE) to further unwind its restrictive policy as Governor Andrew Bailey acknowledges that ‘inflation has come down faster than we expected a year ago.’

With that said, the bearish price series in GBP/USD may lead to a further decline over the remainder of the week, but the RSI may show the bearish momentum abating should the oscillator hold above 30.

GBP/USD Price Chart –Daily

GBPUSD Daily Chart 11212024

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; GBP/USD on TradingView

  • GBP/USD falls to a fresh monthly low (1.2576) after struggling to trade back above the 1.2710 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) to 1.2760 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) region, with a breach below 1.2540 (78.6% Fibonacci retracement) opening up the May low (1.2446).
  • Next area of interest comes in around 1.2390 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) but lack of momentum to push the Relative Strength Index (RSI) below 30 may indicate a potential exhaustion.
  • Need a close above the 1.2710 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) to 1.2760 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) region to bring 1.2820 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around 1.2900 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.2910 (50% Fibonacci extension).

Additional Market Outlooks

USD/JPY Weakness Curbs Threat of Currency Intervention

US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Recovery Keeps Yearly Range Intact

USD/CAD Rally Unravels to Pull RSI Back from Overbought Zone

Gold Price Recovery Keeps RSI Above Oversold Zone

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Related tags: GBP USD Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP USD articles

united_kingdom_02
GBPUSD Climbs to 2025 Highs, Silver Holds Steady
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 21, 2025 09:03 AM
    united_kingdom_02
    GBP/USD Eyes December High amid Ascending Channel Formation
    By:
    David Song
    February 20, 2025 04:22 PM
      Market trader analysing data
      GBP/USD outlook: What now for pound after hot UK CPI?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 19, 2025 03:30 PM
        united_kingdom_02
        British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Stalls at Pivotal Resistance
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        February 19, 2025 01:51 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.