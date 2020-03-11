BoE highlighted a marked deterioration in risk appetite and in the outlook for economic growth. This is undoubtedly a punchy move by BoE and could be followed up by further moves if necessary, including additional QE.





The cut comes ahead of the Chancellor’s Budget later today. It is an attempt to show a combined approach, putting the need to boost confidence over any potential concerns of BoE independence.

Budget up next

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Budget is the arguably more important of today's events. It is expected to be dominated by money for the NHS and to businesses to help them survive over what is expected to be a very difficult few months.

The Chancellor is expected to be generous in his fight to limit the economic impact that coronavirus will have on the UK economy. Investors will be looking for strong short-term measures and spending plans that will prevent a very hard but temporary hit on the economy becoming something far more deeply entrenched and longer term.

Should the markets consider than Chancellor Rishi Sunak has not gone far enough with spending to support the economy, the pound could fall.