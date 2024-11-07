GBP/USD Recovers Ahead of 200-Day SMA amid Hawkish BoE Rate Cut

GBP/USD retraces the decline following the US election as the Bank of England (BoE) delivers a hawkish rate-cut.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
November 7, 2024 4:35 PM
Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD

GBP/USD retraces the decline following the US election as the Bank of England (BoE) delivers a hawkish rate-cut, and the Federal Reserve interest rate decision may keep the exchange rate afloat as the central bank is expected to further unwind its restrictive policy.

GBP/USD Recovers Ahead of 200-Day SMA amid Hawkish BoE Rate Cut

GBP/USD appeared to be on track to test the 200-Day SMA (1.2815) as it slipped to a fresh monthly low (1.2834) earlier this week, but the exchange rate may continue to hold above the moving average as it recovers ahead of the indicator.

 

In turn, GBP/USD may stage a larger recovery over the remainder of the week as the BoE argues that ‘a gradual approach to removing policy restraint remains appropriate,’ and it seems as though Governor Andrew Bailey and Co. will retain their current pace in pursuing lower interest rates as ‘monetary policy will need to continue to remain restrictive for sufficiently long until the risks to inflation returning sustainably to the 2% target in the medium term have dissipated further.

US Economic Calendar

US Economic Calendar 11072024

At the same time, the Fed is expected to lower US interest rates by 25bp, but the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) may continue to unwind its restrictive policy following the back-to-back rate cuts as the central bank ‘projects that the appropriate level of the federal funds rate will be 4.4 percent at the end of this year.’

With that said, a dovish Fed rate cut may keep GBP/USD afloat as the FOMC adjusts policy faster than its UK counterpart, but fresh remarks from Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. may generate a bullish reaction in the Greenback should the committee alter the forward guidance for monetary policy.

GBP/USD Price Chart –Daily

GBPUSD Daily Chart 11072024

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; GBP/USD on TradingView

  • GBP/USD seems to be carving a bullish inside-day candle as it rebounds ahead of the 200-Day SMA (1.2815), with a breach above the monthly high (1.3048) raising the scope for a move towards the 1.3140 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) to 1.3150 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) zone.
  • Next area of interest comes in around 1.3210 (50% Fibonacci extension) but the advance from the monthly low (1.2834) may unravel if GBP/USD struggles to close back above 1.3000 (61.8% Fibonacci extension).
  • Failure to hold above the 1.2900 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.2910 (50% Fibonacci extension) region brings 1.2820 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) back on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around 1.2710 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) to 1.2760 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement).

Additional Market Outlooks

Monetary vs Fiscal Policy: Implications for FX Markets

US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Vulnerable to Looming Fed Rate Cut

AUD/USD Recovery Pulls RSI Away from Oversold Territory

USD/CAD Reverses Ahead of 2022 High with Fed Rate Decision on Tap

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Related tags: GBP USD BOE Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP USD articles

united_kingdom_02
GBPUSD Climbs to 2025 Highs, Silver Holds Steady
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 21, 2025 09:03 AM
    united_kingdom_02
    GBP/USD Eyes December High amid Ascending Channel Formation
    By:
    David Song
    February 20, 2025 04:22 PM
      Market trader analysing data
      GBP/USD outlook: What now for pound after hot UK CPI?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 19, 2025 03:30 PM
        united_kingdom_02
        British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Stalls at Pivotal Resistance
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        February 19, 2025 01:51 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.