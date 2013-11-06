gbpusd rebounds from double bottom towards double top 30942013

GBP/USD (daily chart) has rebounded from a double bottom formation around the 1.5900 support level. This occurs within a month-long consolidation after the pair trended […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 6, 2013 10:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

GBP/USD (daily chart) has rebounded from a double bottom formation around the 1.5900 support level. This occurs within a month-long consolidation after the pair trended up from July to hit a nine-month high at 1.6259 in early October. After that high was reached, which was just short of major resistance at 1.6300, both a double top pattern and a double bottom pattern have formed within a well-defined trading range approximately between 1.5900 support and 1.6250 resistance.

Having just hammered out the double bottom around 1.5900 earlier this week, the pair has rebounded towards a potential re-test of the 1.6250 double top. Before it may potentially reach that level, the pair should bump up against intermediate resistance around 1.6150. In the event of a breakout above both 1.6150 and the 1.6250 double top resistance, the price will have confirmed a continuation of the four-month uptrend and could then reach for further upside targets around the noted 1.6300 major resistance and then 1.6500. Any breakdown below the 1.5900-area double bottom should find key support further to the downside around 1.5750.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.