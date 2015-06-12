gbpusd reaches back up to 1 5500 level 696112015

GBP/USD (daily chart shown below) has spent the past week climbing back up to key resistance around the 1.5500 level from its recent base under […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 12, 2015 3:28 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

GBP/USD (daily chart shown below) has spent the past week climbing back up to key resistance around the 1.5500 level from its recent base under 1.5200 in early June.

This rebound follows a precipitous drop during the latter half of May from the currency pair’s 2015 high of 1.5813 that was reached in mid-May.

In the process, the 50-day moving average has just risen to touch the 200-day moving average. These two moving averages have not touched since September of last year, when a downside cross occurred and a prolonged bearish trend followed. The current touch is in the opposite direction.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

 

With any sustained trading above the 1.5500 resistance level, a bullish moving average cross could occur with the next major upside target residing around 1.5800 resistance, the level of the noted 2015 high in May.

Despite the current rise, however, the currency pair is still trading within the bounds of a prolonged downtrend that originated from the 1.7190 high in July of last year. On any impending retreat and breakdown below the key 1.5250 support area, GBP/USD should subsequently target its major downside support objective at 1.5000.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.