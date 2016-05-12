gbpusd pressure mounts despite initial boe bounce 1811092016

The Bank of England (BoE) issued its official bank rate, monetary policy summary, and quarterly inflation report early on Thursday. The votes of the BoE […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 12, 2016 7:09 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Bank of England (BoE) issued its official bank rate, monetary policy summary, and quarterly inflation report early on Thursday. The votes of the BoE Monetary Policy Committee’s nine members were unanimous in keeping the key benchmark interest rate steady at a record low 0.5%, as widely expected. Despite expectations having been met with respect to unchanged interest rates, three major themes stood out in the central bank’s comments on Thursday: 1) economic growth forecasts were cut, 2) inflation forecasts were raised, and 3) the BoE’s Brexit concerns are serious and mounting.

The GDP forecasts for 2016, 2017, and 2018 were all cut, with the 2016 forecast now at 2% from prior estimates of 2.2%. Meanwhile, the inflation forecast has risen to 2.1% by Q2 of 2018, which is above the BoE’s target inflation rate. Finally, the central bank provided a dire warning of negative consequences to the UK’s economy and currency that would likely stem from a Brexit, or a UK exit of the European Union, which will be voted upon in a late-June referendum.

Sterling rose in the immediate aftermath of the BoE’s announcements as currency traders focused more on the higher inflation forecasts and the absence of any mention or votes in favor of a potential interest rate cut. Despite this bounce, however, the fundamental picture for the pound continues to be fraught with substantial risk, especially with the June EU referendum looming only several weeks away. Pressures on the pound should continue to mount in the run-up to that Brexit vote.

From a technical perspective, GBP/USD continues to trade between its key 200-day moving average to the upside and the 50-day moving average to the downside. Both moving averages also continue to show a bearish trend bias. For more than a week, the currency pair has been falling from its early March high that approached the 1.4800 level. Price fell from that level as it turned down from key resistance imposed by the noted 200-day moving average and a key downtrend line extending back to the highs of last August. Thursday’s BoE statements prompted GBP/USD to rise briefly above the 1.4500 resistance level before later paring its gains and returning back below that level.

If the currency pair continues to trade under 1.4500, continued pressure on the pound could lead to a resumption of the long-term downtrend. With any breakdown below the noted 50-day moving average, the next major downside targets potentially reside around the 1.4250 support/resistance area followed by the key 1.4000 psychological support level, with February’s multi-year low of 1.3835 not far below that.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.