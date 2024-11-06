GBPUSD Outlook: BOE, Fed, and a Trump Victory

GBPUSD Outlook: Following Trump’s victory, the US Dollar surged, pressuring the British pound toward October lows. The pound’s long-term uptrend above its 15-year consolidation faces a key test on Thursday with BOE and Fed policy decisions.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 6, 2024 10:05 AM
Close-up of Union Jack flag
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events

  • Trump Victory: Boosts dollar strength
  • US ISM Services PMI: Climbs to March 2023 highs
  • BOE: Expected to cut rates by 25 bps on Thursday
  • Fed: Expected to cut rates by 25 bps on Thursday
  • FOMC Meeting: caution for irregular volatility following the elections

Trump Returns to the White House in 2025

In a tight race, Trump’s victory has driven US market optimism, spurring a rally in US equities and pushing the dollar higher amid anticipated inflationary pressures. This certainty in US leadership has also contributed to a pullback in gold, with prices retesting the $2700 mark as investors adjust expectations.

However, Trump’s trade and tariff policies impose bearish risks on the UK economy.

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in Q4 2024

BOE vs Fed Decision

While both the BOE and Fed are expected to cut rates by 25 bps on Thursday, their inflationary landscapes differ significantly. In the UK, CPI has eased to 1.7% from 2.2% in August, paving the way for a more accommodative monetary policy and supporting expansionary fiscal measures.

In contrast, the US faces “sticky” inflation levels, heightened by Trump’s policies. The recent ISM Services PMI, reaching its highest point since March 2023, reinforces a cautious Fed outlook and may underpin the dollar’s strength at the FOMC meeting.

Technical Outlook

GBPUSD Outlook: Monthly Time Frame

GBPUSD Outlook: GBPUSD_2024-11-06_13-46-32

Source: Tradingview

The GBPUSD’s recent pullback from the 1.3430 high to the 1.2840 low has reached a crucial juncture. The pair is balancing between the inner edge of its 15-year consolidation, risking a potential downtrend continuation, or reclaiming an upward trend.

The monthly RSI stands neutral at 53, and GBPUSD clings to the upper border of a 15-year consolidation zone. Support at the 1.2840 low aligns with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the uptrend from April 2024 (1.23) to September 2024 highs (1.3430).

The area around 1.2840 also aligns with the highs from December 2023 and March 2024, resisting the bearish engulfing pattern observed between September and October 2024.

  • Bullish Scenario: A reversal and continuation above 1.2840 could drive a rebound toward 1.3430 and possibly 1.37.
  • Bearish Scenario: A close below 1.28 could trigger further declines to 1.2680 and 1.2570, reinforcing a downtrend.

— Written by Razan Hilal, CMT – on X: @Rh_waves

Related tags: GBP USD BOE Fed Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP USD articles

united_kingdom_02
GBPUSD Climbs to 2025 Highs, Silver Holds Steady
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 21, 2025 09:03 AM
    united_kingdom_02
    GBP/USD Eyes December High amid Ascending Channel Formation
    By:
    David Song
    February 20, 2025 04:22 PM
      Market trader analysing data
      GBP/USD outlook: What now for pound after hot UK CPI?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 19, 2025 03:30 PM
        united_kingdom_02
        British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Stalls at Pivotal Resistance
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        February 19, 2025 01:51 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.