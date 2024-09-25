GBPUSD Outlook: 2024 Highs Meet 2009 Lows

GBPUSD Outlook: The significant breakout of GBPUSD from a 15-year consolidation has pushed it to fresh 2024 highs, surpassing the 1.34 mark.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 25, 2024 10:13 AM
united_kingdom_03
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events:

  • GBPUSD records a fresh 2024 high at 1.3450
  • UK Flash Manufacturing and Services PMIs decline in August
  • US Dollar Index retests July 2023 lows
  • Technical Analysis: GBPUSD

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in H2 2024

UK Economic Metrics:

  • UK CPI y/y stabilized at 2.2% in August, close to the BOE’s target
  • UK GDP m/m recorded 0% growth, signaling concerns over the country’s economic growth trajectory.
  • UK Claimant Count Change dropped from 2024 highs in August but remains up 0.4% for the year.
  • UK Flash Manufacturing PMI fell from 52.5 to 51.5, while Services PMI dropped from 53.7 to 52.8, suggesting cooling inflationary pressures.

According to Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, the latest PMI data hints at a potential "soft landing" for the UK economy. With services inflation declining to its lowest point since February 2021, the Bank of England may be more inclined towards further rate cuts before the end of 2024.

Technical Outlook

GBPUSD Outlook: 4H Time Frame – Log Scale

GBPUSD Outlook: GBPUSD_2024-09-25_11-51-25

Source: Tradingview

On the 4-hour chart, GBPUSD formed a bullish continuation pattern (inverted head and shoulders) below the 1.3260 high between August and September. The breakout beyond the pattern led the GBPUSD towards the 1.3430 high, supported by a weak US dollar.

Potential pullbacks could see support at levels 1.33, 1.3260, and 1.32.

From the upside:

GBPUSD Outlook: Monthly Time Frame – Log Scale

GBPUSD: GBPUSD_2024-09-25_12-31-26

Source: Tradingview

On the monthly time frame, GBPUSD has broken out above its 15-year consolidation and is now nearing the 2009 lows, which coincide with key Fibonacci retracement levels (0.236 and 0.272) of the downtrend from the 2007 high (2.11) to the 2022 low (1.10), around the 1.34 zone.

Further resistance is expected between the 1.37-1.38 range, followed by the 2021 highs near 1.4250.

 

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT – on X: @Rh_waves

Related tags: BOE GBP USD Technical analysis Forex

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Nears Major Decision Point
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest BOE articles

GBPUSD, Gold Forecast: Pound Drops on Weak CPI, Gold Surges on Global Uncertainties
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Yesterday 08:12 AM
    united_kingdom_05
    GBP/USD: UK inflation report key to unlocking string of BoE rate cuts
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 03:14 AM
      united_kingdom_05
      GBPUSD Outlook: Monetary Policies in Focus
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      September 17, 2024 12:05 PM
        Federal_reserve
        FOMC, BOE and BOJ meetings in focus: The Week Ahead
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 13, 2024 03:29 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.