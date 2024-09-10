GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch

GBP/USD rises after jobs data points to a steadily cooling labour market. Oil prices hold steady ahead of the OPEC monthly report.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 10, 2024 10:00 AM
united_kingdom_02
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

GBP/USD rises after jobs data points to a steadily cooling labour market

  • UK unemployment eased to 4.1% & wage growth fell to 4.1%
  • BoE is expected to cut rates in November
  • GBP/USD remains below 1.31

The is edging higher after a mixed UK labor market report. While unemployment ticked lower to 4.1% in July, from 4.2%, wage growth, including bonuses, came in below expectations, easing to 4.1%, down from 4.5%; meanwhile, the claimant count was significantly lower, at 23K, down from 106K in the previous month.

The mixed data supports the view that the Bank of England will likely hold steady at the September meeting but could press ahead with a November cut. While there are some signs of the labor market cooling and wage growth easing, it's still not at levels that the Bank of England will feel comfortable with just yet.

Policymakers have previously warned over sticky service sector inflation, closely tied to wage growth, as a hurdle for further cutting interest rates. The moderation in wage growth shows that price pressures are easing.

The market is pricing in another 25 basis point rate cut in November and sees the central bank cut by a total of 47 basis points by the end of the year, just below 2 quarter point cuts.

The USD is holding steady after gains in the previous session amid a cautious mood. The focus will be squarely on US inflation figures tomorrow, which come as the market has reined in expectations of an outsized Fed rate cut next week to just 30%; maintaining that stance of a 25 basis point cut is the base case scenario.

Today, the US economic calendar is quiet, as the US presidential election is later tonight, which is unlikely to significantly influence the greenback.

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in Q2 2024

GBP/USD forecast – technical analysis

After reaching a 2024 high of 1.3265, GBP/USD has corrected lower, falling below the 1.3140 July high support and 1.31. However, the price remains within the rising channel.

Sellers will need to break below 1.30, the psychological level, to negate the near-term uptrend. Below this, 1.29 comes into play.

On the upside, buyers will need to recover above 1.3150 to extend gains towards 1.32 round number and 1.3265, 2024 high.

gbp/usd forecast chart

Oil prices hold steady ahead of the OPEC monthly report

  • Oil steadied after steepest weekly decline in 11 months
  • OPEC monthly report & API data due
  • Oil rises from support at 67.50

Oil prices are holding steady after rebounding in the previous session from last week's major sell-off.

Despite a slight boost to oil prices yesterday from a weather system in the Gulf of Mexico, which has the potential to become a hurricane before it makes landfall, crude oil prices are still nursing steep losses from last week. Oil posted the largest weekly fall in 11 months last week amid a darkening economic backdrop.

Chinese trade data today has done little to ease concerns over the economic outlook for the world’s largest oil importer. While Chinese exports beat forecasts for imports, were weaker than expected owing to depressed domestic demand. Mixed data highlights the challenges that Beijing faces trying to revive overall demand without becoming reliant on exports.

Meanwhile, on the supply side, OPEC+ announced last week that it would delay the start of its planned output increase as the group remains focused on balancing the market. Interestingly, the self-off previous week didn't pause after OPEC signaled that it wouldn't be returning supply from October or after the IEA reported another sizable draw.

Today, attention is turning to OPEC’s latest monthly report, which provides some clarity over the supply and demand outlook. Meanwhile, the API inventory data will also be released.

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in Q2 2024

Oil forecast – technical analysis

Oil ran into resistance at 84.50 and has been trending lower, falling below the 200 SMA and several key levels before finding support at 67, the June 23 low.  Sellers, supported by the RSI below 50, will look to take this level out to extend losses towards 63.60, the 2023 low.

Any recovery would first need to retake 71.50, the February and August lows, and 72.50 ahead of 75.00

oil FORECAST CHART

Related tags: Two Trades to Watch GBP USD Oil

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Two Trades to Watch articles

united_kingdom_03
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
February 13, 2025 10:21 AM
    united_kingdom_05
    GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 12, 2025 09:12 AM
      united_kingdom_02
      GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      February 11, 2025 08:54 AM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 10, 2025 12:22 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.