GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch

GBP/USD rises after jobs data points to a steadily cooling labour market

UK unemployment eased to 4.1% & wage growth fell to 4.1%

BoE is expected to cut rates in November

GBP/USD remains below 1.31

The is edging higher after a mixed UK labor market report. While unemployment ticked lower to 4.1% in July, from 4.2%, wage growth, including bonuses, came in below expectations, easing to 4.1%, down from 4.5%; meanwhile, the claimant count was significantly lower, at 23K, down from 106K in the previous month.

The mixed data supports the view that the Bank of England will likely hold steady at the September meeting but could press ahead with a November cut. While there are some signs of the labor market cooling and wage growth easing, it's still not at levels that the Bank of England will feel comfortable with just yet.

Policymakers have previously warned over sticky service sector inflation, closely tied to wage growth, as a hurdle for further cutting interest rates. The moderation in wage growth shows that price pressures are easing.

The market is pricing in another 25 basis point rate cut in November and sees the central bank cut by a total of 47 basis points by the end of the year, just below 2 quarter point cuts.

The USD is holding steady after gains in the previous session amid a cautious mood. The focus will be squarely on US inflation figures tomorrow, which come as the market has reined in expectations of an outsized Fed rate cut next week to just 30%; maintaining that stance of a 25 basis point cut is the base case scenario.

Today, the US economic calendar is quiet, as the US presidential election is later tonight, which is unlikely to significantly influence the greenback.

GBP/USD forecast – technical analysis

After reaching a 2024 high of 1.3265, GBP/USD has corrected lower, falling below the 1.3140 July high support and 1.31. However, the price remains within the rising channel.

Sellers will need to break below 1.30, the psychological level, to negate the near-term uptrend. Below this, 1.29 comes into play.

On the upside, buyers will need to recover above 1.3150 to extend gains towards 1.32 round number and 1.3265, 2024 high.

Oil prices hold steady ahead of the OPEC monthly report

Oil steadied after steepest weekly decline in 11 months

OPEC monthly report & API data due

Oil rises from support at 67.50

Oil prices are holding steady after rebounding in the previous session from last week's major sell-off.

Despite a slight boost to oil prices yesterday from a weather system in the Gulf of Mexico, which has the potential to become a hurricane before it makes landfall, crude oil prices are still nursing steep losses from last week. Oil posted the largest weekly fall in 11 months last week amid a darkening economic backdrop.

Chinese trade data today has done little to ease concerns over the economic outlook for the world’s largest oil importer. While Chinese exports beat forecasts for imports, were weaker than expected owing to depressed domestic demand. Mixed data highlights the challenges that Beijing faces trying to revive overall demand without becoming reliant on exports.

Meanwhile, on the supply side, OPEC+ announced last week that it would delay the start of its planned output increase as the group remains focused on balancing the market. Interestingly, the self-off previous week didn't pause after OPEC signaled that it wouldn't be returning supply from October or after the IEA reported another sizable draw.

Today, attention is turning to OPEC’s latest monthly report, which provides some clarity over the supply and demand outlook. Meanwhile, the API inventory data will also be released.

Oil forecast – technical analysis

Oil ran into resistance at 84.50 and has been trending lower, falling below the 200 SMA and several key levels before finding support at 67, the June 23 low. Sellers, supported by the RSI below 50, will look to take this level out to extend losses towards 63.60, the 2023 low.

Any recovery would first need to retake 71.50, the February and August lows, and 72.50 ahead of 75.00