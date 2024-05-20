GBP/USD, Oil forecast: Two trades to watch

GBP/USD rises ahead of inflation data later in the week. Oil rises with the Middle East in focus.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Monday 10:41 AM
united_kingdom_02
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

GBP/USD rises ahead of inflation data later in the week

  • BoE’s Broadbent & Fed speakers in focus today
  • US CPI on Wednesday expected to cool to 2.1%
  • GBP/USD rises to 1.27

GBP/USD is inching higher after strong gains in the previous week amid U.S. dollar weakness.

The U.S. dollar fell 0.8% last week on rising expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in 2024. Cooler-than-expected US inflation sees the market pricing in the first Fed rate cut in September. Recent Fed speakers have maintained a cautious stance regarding inflation, saying that more evidence of inflation cooling is needed in order to start cutting interest rates.

Today, the US economic calendar is quiet; attention will be on Fed speakers with Raphael, Bostic, Phillip Jefferson, and. Christopher Williams all due to speak later in the session. These Fed officials could provide further clues over the timing and scale of Fed rate cuts.

The pound is capitalising on the weaker USD, even though the Bank of England may be closer to cutting interest rates. The main focus this week is on UK inflation data, which is expected to cool to 2.1% and could fuel expectations that the central bank will cut rates in June.

Today, the UK calendar is quiet. BoE Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent is due to speak. The market will be listening closely for his view over whether rights can potentially be cut as soon as next month.

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in Q2 2024

GBP/USD forecast – technical analysis

GBP/USD has broken out of its falling channel, rising to a monthly high of 1.27. Buyers, supported by the RSI above 50, support further upside.

Buyers will look for a rise above 1.27 to bring 1.28 into focus; above here, 1.2890 comes into play, the 2024 high.

Support can be seen at 1.2630 the 100 SMA. A break below here exposes the 200 SMA at 1.2540.

gbp/usd forecast chart

Oil rises with the Middle East in focus

  • Iran’s President died in a helicopter crash
  • OPEC+ meeting on June 1.
  • Oil rises but remains in a tight range.

Oil prices are inching higher, but rain remains within a tight range as investors weigh up developments in the Middle East over the weekend.

Iran's president Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash, and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince canceled a trip citing issues over his health. These events bring more uncertainty to the region, unnerving investors amid the ongoing Israel–Hamas war.

Still, the oil market remains largely range-bound, suggesting that markets are increasingly immune to geopolitical developments. This could be owing to the large amounts of spare capacity at OPEC.

Investors now await further clarity from OPEC+ on their production policy. The next OPEC+ meeting as on June, 1.

Oil forecast – technical analysis

Oil holds above its rising trendline dating back to the end of last year as buyers look to push the recovery towards 81.00, a level that has limited gains and losses on several occasions across the year. A rise above here opens the door to 83.10, the March 19 high, ahead of 85.50.

Meanwhile, sellers will need to take out the rising trendline support at 78.90 to bring last week’s low at 76.70 into focus. Below here, 75.50, the mid-February low could come into play.

oil FORECAST CHART

Related tags: Two Trades to Watch GBP USD Oil Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
USD, CAD, Gold, Copper, VIX, Wall Street analysis: COT report
Today 04:04 AM
Silver extremely overbought after bullish break, resistance zone looms on the horizon
Today 03:47 AM
USD/JPY: Difficult for Fed to abandon higher for longer with no new data for guidance
Yesterday 11:39 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: 4-Month high for AUD, yet resistance looms
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Crude oil weekly forecast: WTI range under threat as bullish momentum builds
Yesterday 02:00 PM
GBP/USD analysis: Cable on verge of big breakout
May 18, 2024 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Two Trades to Watch articles

Close-up of market chart
USD/JPY, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
May 16, 2024 08:03 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    May 15, 2024 08:05 AM
      Jobs
      GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      May 14, 2024 07:58 AM
        Energy
        Oil, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        May 13, 2024 08:50 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.