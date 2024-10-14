GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch

GBP/USD falls on USD strength and ahead of UK inflation and unemployment data this week. Oil falls after China stimulus announcement underwhelms and Chinese CPI cools.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Monday 11:09 AM
united_kingdom_02
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

GBP/USD falls ahead of UK inflation & jobs data this week

  • US trades at a 2-month high against its major peers
  • GBP has fallen in October after dovish BoE Bailey's comments
  • UK inflation & employment data are due this week
  • GBP/USD holds above 1.30

GBP/USD is edging lower on U.S. dollar strength at the start of the week due to looming geopolitical risks and expectations of a more gradual pace to Fed rate cuts.

Data last week showed that US inflation cooled less than expected to 2.4%. PPI was at 1.8% in September, paving the way for a 25-basis-point rate cut in the November meeting.

Fed officials are shifting their focus from inflation to keeping the jobs market healthy, another component of the dual mandate.

Today is Columbus Day in the US, and the bond market is closed, so dollar volumes could be low.

Meanwhile, the pound is still struggling following dovish remarks from Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey at the start of the month. He said that the UK central bank may become more aggressive in cutting rates if inflation allows it.

UK inflation data is due later this week and is expected to show that CPI fell below 2% to 1.9%. Meanwhile, UK employment data is due on Tuesday. Sticky wage growth and high service sector inflation have been hurdles for England to cut rates more aggressively.

The market is pricing in a 90% probability that the Bank of England will cut rates in November.

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in Q4 2024

GBP/USD forecast – technical analysis

GBP/USD has corrected lower from a 2024 high of 1.34, falling below 1.31 and the 50 SMA. It would take a break below 1.30 for the pair to form a lower low, changing the structure of the chart. Below 1.29, the rising trendline support comes into play, and the 200 SMA is at 1.2790.

As long as 1.30 support holds, buyers could look to retake the 50 SMA at 1.31. Above here, 1.3260, the August high comes into focus.

gbp/usd forecast chart

Oil falls as China demand concerns overshadow Middle East supply worries

  • China's stimulus announcement lacked key information
  • Chinese CPI eased to 0.4%
  • Middle East supply concerns remain
  • Oil failed to rise above the 200 SMA.

Oil prices are falling lower after two weeks of gains, fueled by rising concerns over the demand outlook in China, the world's top crude oil importer.

China's finance minister held a conference over the weekend to outline more spending plans. However, the conference missed out on details on the size and timing of the stimulus package, disappointing the market.

Meanwhile, China's inflation unexpectedly cooled further in September, rising 0.4% YoY, down from 0.6%. Wild PPI in China shaded deeper deflation, dropping 2.8% YoY.

Over the past week, the consumption and delayed demand environment in the world's largest economy has overshadowed concerns over escalating tensions in the Middle East and news that the US expanded sanctions against Iran's petroleum and Petrochemical sector last week.

The market remains on edge, waiting for Israel's response to Iran's missile attacks last week amid concerns it could target oil infrastructure.

Later today, OPEC is expected to release its monthly oil report, which could shed more light on the demand and supply outlook.

Oil forecast – technical analysis

Oil recovered from the October low of 67.50, rising above the near-term falling trendline before running into resistance at the 200 SMA. The price has corrected lower but remains neutral while it holds above 72.50.

Sellers need a break below 72.50 and 71.50 support zones to extend losses back towards 67.5.

Buyers will look to rise above the 200 SMA at 77.25 to bring 80.00 the psychological level back into play.

oil FORECAST CHART

 

Related tags: Two Trades to Watch GBP USD Oil

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Nears Major Decision Point
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Two Trades to Watch articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 08:30 AM
    united_kingdom_05
    FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Yesterday 08:57 AM
      united_kingdom_02
      GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      October 14, 2024 10:09 AM
        Close-up of Union Jack flag
        GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        October 10, 2024 08:28 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.