GBPUSD Holds Rebound, Dow Eyes Record High

GBPUSD, Dow Forecast: Despite the Federal Reserve’s decision to hold rates and Trump’s tariff threats, GBPUSD remains near the 1.24 mark, while the Dow Jones trades near its record highs. Will these rallies continue?

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 9:43 AM
US_flag_candlestick_USD
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Key Events today: US Core PCE, German Inflation
  • Week Ahead: BOE Rate Decision, US Non-Farm Payrolls, and Evolving Trump policies
  • Technical Analysis: GBPUSD, DJIA (3-Day Time Frame)

Pound Holds Rebound Above 1.21

Amid oversold conditions, declining inflation, persistent wage growth, and rate cut expectations, the GBPUSD pair has managed to maintain its rebound above 1.21, stabilizing near the 1.24 range. The US dollar remains exposed to inflation risks, especially following Trump’s tariff threats against BRICS nations and labor market risks. Next week’s BOE rate decision, with expectations of a 25-bps rate cut, and the US Non-Farm Payrolls report on Friday, could drive market volatility, influencing the pound’s momentum alongside Trump’s market influence.

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in 2025

Dow Eyes Record Highs

After a steep pullback across global indices, bullish momentum has recharged, setting markets back on track toward record highs. The Dow Jones currently stands at 45,000, just 70 points shy of its all-time high, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) maintains its bullish rebound. With the Dow near record territory, traders are applying tight risk management, anticipating either a double-top formation or a breakout into another rally. While mega-cap earnings reports delivered mixed results and Trump’s tariff risks persist, the uptrend remains intact.

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in 2025

Technical Analysis: Quantifying Uncertainties

GBPUSD Forecast: 3-Day Time Frame – Log Scale

GBPUSD Dow Forecast GBPUSD_2025-01-31_10-44-32

Source: Tradingview

The GBPUSD pair continues its bullish rebound, holding above the 1.20 support, with a recent low at 1.2099 and high at 1.2520, currently stabilizing near 1.24. The RSI remains below the neutral 50 zone, signaling potential for both reversal and continuation, depending on the following conditions:

Bullish Scenario: A firm close above 1.2520 could extend gains toward 1.2740 and 1.2820, aligning with the trendline connecting lower highs from 2014 to 2021. This resistance level will be critical in determining the pound’s long-term trend.

Bearish Scenario: Given the RSI’s hesitation below 50, key short-term support levels are at 1.23, 1.2260, and 1.21. A break below these levels could extend losses toward 1.17, aligning with the 1.618 Fibonacci extension level, measured from the July 2023 high, October 2023 low, and September 2024 high.

Dow Forecast: 3-Day Time Frame – Log Scale

GBPUSD, Dow Forecast: US30_2025-01-31_13-32-47

Source: Tradingview

The Dow Jones is trading near record highs while aligning with the mid-zone of its up trending parallel channel, spanning May 2024 – January 2025. The RSI has re-entered overbought zones on both daily and 4-hour charts.

Bullish Scenario: If the RSI continues its bullish stretch, the Dow may climb toward 46,200 and 47,300, aligning with the upper channel boundaries and the golden 0.618 and 0.786 Fibonacci extension levels, measured from May 2024, December 2024, and January 2025.

Bearish Scenario: If the Dow fails to break higher, a double-top formation may emerge, with key support levels at 43,300, 41,800, and 40,000.

Written by Razan Hilal, CMT

Follow on X: @Rh_waves

You Tube: Commodities and Forex Trading with Razan Hilal

Related tags: Dow Jones GBP USD PCE Trump

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY: Strong Japanese Data Keeps Bears in Control
Today 01:33 AM
Silver Forecast: Bulls Push Past Key Hurdle—More Upside Ahead?
Yesterday 11:22 PM
USD/CAD spikes to 5-year high as Trump's tariffs come knocking
Yesterday 10:13 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Defends Post-Fed Rally
Yesterday 07:50 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Rally Rejected at Resistance
Yesterday 06:55 PM
USD/JPY Update: The Yen Recovers After the Fed Decision
Yesterday 04:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dow Jones articles

stocks_04
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Forecast for the Week Ahead: FOMC, Core PCE
By:
James Stanley
January 26, 2025 08:00 AM
    20231218 - 001 - 01
    Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA set for strong weekly gains ahead of Trump's inauguration
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    January 17, 2025 02:38 PM
      US_flag_NYC
      Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls as retail sales slowed & banks earnings impress
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      January 16, 2025 02:07 PM
        US_flag_candlestick_USD
        Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA jumps as core CPI cools & banks earnings roll in
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        January 15, 2025 02:30 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.