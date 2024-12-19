GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady

GBP/USD struggles to retrace the decline following the Federal Reserve interest rate decision even as the Bank of England (BoE) keeps the Bank Rate at 4.75%.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 1:56 PM
Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD

GBP/USD struggles to retrace the decline following the Federal Reserve interest rate decision even as the Bank of England (BoE) keeps the Bank Rate at 4.75%, and the exchange rate continue to give back the recovery from the November low (1.2487) should it track the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.3019).

GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady

GBP/USD remains vulnerable to a bear-flag formation as it continues to hold below the moving average, and it seems as though there’s a growing dissent with the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) as ‘recent developments added to the argument for a gradual approach to the withdrawal of policy restrictiveness.’

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

 

The minutes from the BoE’s meeting suggest the central bank will continue to unwind its restrictive policy in 2025 as ‘three members preferred a 0.25 percentage point reduction in Bank Rate at this meeting,’ and a growing number of MPC officials may prepare UK households and businesses for lower interest rates as ‘the most recent data developments pointed to sluggish demand and a weakening labour market.’

UK Economic Calendar

UK Economic Calendar 12192024

In turn, the British Pound may face headwinds ahead of the next BoE meeting on February 6, 2025, but the update to the UK Retail Sales report may prop up GBP/USD over the remainder of the week as household spending is expected to increase 0.5% in November after contracting 0.7% the month prior.

With that said, a positive development may spur a bullish reaction in the British Pound, but a weaker-than-expected UK Retail Sales report may push the exchange rate towards the November low (1.2487) as a bear-flag appears to be unfolding.

GBP/USD Price Chart –Daily

GBPUSD Daily Chart 12192024

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; GBP/USD on TradingView

  • Keep in mind, GBP/USD registered a fresh monthly low (1.2562) after failing to push back above the 1.2710 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) to 1.2760 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) zone, and lack of momentum to hold above 1.2540 (78.6% Fibonacci retracement) may lead to a test of the November low (1.2487).
  • Next area of interest comes in around 1.2390 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) to 1.2446 (May low), but failure to break/close below 1.2540 (78.6% Fibonacci retracement) may keep GBP/USD within the November range.
  • Need a close above the 1.2710 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) to 1.2760 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) zone to bring 1.2820 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) back on the radar, with the next region of interest coming in around 1.2900 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.2910 (50% Fibonacci extension).

Additional Market Outlooks

US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low

USD/CAD Pullback Keeps RSI Below Overbought Territory

US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Attempts to Halt Five-Day Selloff

Gold Price Forecast: Bullion Remains Below Pre-US Election Prices

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Related tags: GBP USD BOE Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 forecast: Stocks rebound after FOMC-linked drop, but caution prevails
Today 02:23 PM
GBP/JPY eyes break of its 2015 high
Today 05:52 AM
Nasdaq Bounce or Break? 21340 Becomes the Battleground
Today 01:37 AM
NZD/USD: Kiwi Craters as Deep Recession Fuels RBNZ Rate Cut Bets
Yesterday 10:42 PM
AUD/USD plunges to 2-year low, Santa’s rally faces cancellation
Yesterday 10:16 PM
USD/JPY Rallies as Fed Forecasts Less Rate-Cuts for 2025
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP USD articles

Close-up of Union Jack flag
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
By:
Michael Boutros
December 17, 2024 06:00 PM
    Market trader analysing data
    GBP/USD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – December 16, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    December 16, 2024 01:25 PM
      Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
      GBP/USD Forecast: BoE and FOMC Could Spark Fresh Selling in Cable
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      December 15, 2024 01:00 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        GBPUSD Forecast: Pound Slips Amid GDP Contraction, Eyeing Critical Support Level
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        December 13, 2024 10:13 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.