GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Forecast: Two trades to watch

GBP/USD falling ahead of the UK Budget & US GDP data. FTSE falls to a 6-week low ahead of the Budget.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 30, 2024 9:17 AM
Close-up of Union Jack flag
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

GBP/USD falling ahead of the UK Budget & US GDP data

GBP.USD is falling as the market turns cautious ahead of the labour government's debut budget later today. Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, is expected to set out about £35 billion in tax rises and spending cuts and reshape fiscal rules to give her space to borrow more for public investment. National Insurance paid by employers' capital gains and inheritance tax are at risk of rising.

As far as the pound is concerned, higher taxes are often considered deflationary and could help the Bank of England with its task of cutting interest rates, keeping pressure on the pound. Meanwhile, any growth measures from Reeves are likely to be longer-term, so they could have little impact on the near-term value of the sterling.

However, the market will be watching Reeves’ plan to borrow for investment. An additional supply of UK government bonds above 10-20 billion a year could negatively affect gilts and sterling.

However, Rachel Reeves will likely tread carefully, given the market's reaction to the Liz Truss budget two years ago.

The US dollar is hovering at a 3-month high as its rally pauses for breath. The US dollar has been boosted by expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates more gradually after a series of strong data. Attention is now turning to US Q3 GDP, which is expected to rise modestly from Q2 to 3.1% While inflation continues to fall. Yesterday, consumer confidence jumped to its highest level in two years.

US ADP payrolls will also be in focus and are expected to show 115K jobs added, down from 143k in September. The data comes after jolts jobs openings fell by more than expected yesterday, pointing to some weakness in the US labour market ahead of Friday’s key nonfarm payroll data.

GBP/USD forecast – Technical analysis

After falling from 1.3420 and finding support at 1.29 on the rising trendline support, GBP/USD is hovering around 1.30.

A break back below the 1.30 level and sellers will need to take out 1.29 to extend the bearish trend towards the 200 SMA at 1.2810.

Buyers will need to rise above 1.31, the mid-October high, to build a recovery to the 50 SMA at 1.3140 and 1.3260, the August high.

gbp/usd forecast chart

FTSE 100 falls to a 7-week low pre-Budget

FTSE 100 has fallen to a 6-week low ahead of the budget as investors show signs of nerves before Rachel Reeves’ unveiling of the government’s plans for spending and revenue.

Investors are bracing themselves for what is expected to be a very significant budget, which could highlight the size of the UK's fiscal challenges.

The FTSE 100 is an international index. However, there are certain sectors which are in focus.

Any measures deemed to support bricks-and-mortar retailers could help boost the retail sector. However, this would also depend on measures not greatly impacting households' discretionary spending.

The housing sector will also be in focus, with any additional support from the government to help people get on the housing ladder or encourage builders to build more, helping to lift the housebuilding sector.

Gambling stocks, which have already fallen sharply on worries of higher taxes, could struggle further.

Elsewhere, earnings continued to roll in, with Next raising its guidance for the fourth quarter and full year as sales surged.

Standard Chartered is also rising after lifting its outlook. Meanwhile, resource stocks are under pressure, with Anglo-American and BP leading the move southwards.

FTSE 100 forecast - technical analysis

The FTSE 100 has traded within a familiar range since late May. The price recently rebounded lower from the upper band of the range at 8325, falling sharply towards 8150, the lower band.

Sellers, supported by the move below the 100 SMA and the RSI below 50, keep sellers hopeful of further losses. Sellers will look to fall below 8150 to extend losses towards the 200 SMA at 8100. Below here, 8000 comes into focus.

Should support at 8150 hold, buyers will need to rise towards 8325 to break out of the holding pattern and bring 8400 into focus.

ftse 100 forecast chart

 

Related tags: Two Trades to Watch FTSE GBP USD

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Two Trades to Watch articles

united_kingdom_03
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
February 13, 2025 10:21 AM
    united_kingdom_05
    GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 12, 2025 09:12 AM
      united_kingdom_02
      GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      February 11, 2025 08:54 AM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 10, 2025 12:22 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.