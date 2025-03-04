GBP/USD Eyes December High as Ascending Channel Remains Intact

GBP/USD may further retrace the decline from the December high (1.2812) as it continues to trade within an ascending channel.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 4:00 PM
united_kingdom_02
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD

GBP/USD clears the February high (1.2716) to register a fresh yearly high (1.2754), and the exchange rate may further retrace the decline from the December high (1.2812) as it continues to trade within an ascending channel.

GBP/USD Eyes December High as Ascending Channel Remains Intact

GBP/USD seems to be unfazed by the shift in US trade policy as it extends the advance from the start of the week, and the rally in the exchange rate may persist as it carves a series of higher highs and low.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

 

In turn, GBP/USD may continue to approach channel resistance even though President Donald Trump plans to impose reciprocal tariffs in April, and a further advance in the exchange rate may push the Relative Strength Index (RSI) closer to oversold territory as the oscillator climbs back towards its highest level since September.

With that said, GBP/USD may further retrace the decline from the December high (1.2812) as it carves a series of higher highs and lows, but the exchange rate may struggle to extend the advance from the start of the week as it approaches channel resistance.

GBP/USD Price Chart –Daily

GBPUSD Daily Chart 03042025

Chart Prepared by David Song, Senior Strategist; GBP/USD on TradingView

  • GBP/USD registers a fresh yearly high (1.2754) as it continues to trade within an ascending channel, with a close above the 1.2710 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) to 1.2760 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) zone raising the scope for a move towards the December high (1.2812).
  • A break/close above 1.2900 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.2910 (50% Fibonacci extension) area opens up 1.3010 (61.8% Fibonacci extension), but GBP/USD may struggle to extend the recent series of higher highs and lows as it approaches channel resistance.
  • Lack of momentum to close above close above the 1.2710 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) to 1.2760 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) zone may push GBP/USD back towards the weekly low (1.2579), and failure to hold above channel support may bring the 1.2390 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) to 1.2446 (May low) zone back on the radar.

Additional Market Outlooks

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Rally Persists with Trump Tariffs on Track

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Vulnerable to ECB Rate Cut

US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Rebound Retrained by Slowdown in US PCE

AUD/USD Negates Ascending Channel amid Five-Day Selloff

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

Related tags: GBP USD Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ falls further as the US applies trade tariffs
Today 02:28 PM
EUR/USD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – February 4, 2025
Today 12:30 PM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:45 AM
Crude Oil, Gold Outlook: Trade Wars Begin
Today 10:02 AM
AUD/CAD Forecast: U.S. Tariffs Target Canada, But Aussie Takes the Hit
Today 05:40 AM
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Rebound Faces Test as U.S. Tariff Threat Lingers
Today 12:53 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP USD articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Cable Bullish Continuation
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 04:52 PM
    Germany flag
    DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Yesterday 09:26 AM
      united_kingdom_03
      GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Risks Wild Swings as Geopolitics, Trump Tariffs, and Key Data Collide
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 12:17 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        Forex Seasonality – March 2025: USD/JPY Bounce Potential Amidst Quieter Price Action?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 28, 2025 02:48 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.