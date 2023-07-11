GBP/USD, EUR/USD Outlook: Two Trades to Watch

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Tuesday 8:55 AM
80 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

GBP/USD rises to a 15-month high as UK wages rise to a record high

  • UK wages rise 7.3% 3Mo/Yr May vs 7.1% forecast
  • US Fed speakers suggest peak rates is close
  • GBP/USD rises above 1.29 to a 15-month high

GBP/USD is trading at a fresh year-to-date high amid a weaker USD and after UK wage data continues to climb.

The latest UK jobs data showed that average earnings held at 7.3% 3Mo/Yr May defying expectations of a fall to 7.1%. April’s print was revised higher from 7.2% to 7.3%

Wage growth and inflation figures are the two key data points that the BoE will focus on before the MPC meeting in early August. BoE’s Andrew Bailey has already warned that the UK is in a wage-price spiral, and this data only fuels those concerns further.

Unemployment unexpectedly ticked higher to 4% from 3.8%, a sign that the tightness in the labour market might be starting to ease.

However, as BoE’s Andrew Bailey pointed out yesterday in a speech, this level of wage growth is considered to be a level that is making inflation stickier than expected. This will cause concern for BoE policymakers as inflation is still over 4 times the BoE’s 2% target.

UK inflation data is due on the 19th of July.

The market has almost fully priced in a 50 basis point rate hike in August, taking rates to 5.5% and then a further increase to 6.5% by early next year.

In contrast, the USD is falling on bets that the Federal Reserve could soon conclude its rate hiking cycle. Comments from several Fed officials yesterday indicated that the Fed would hike rates again in July but could struggle to keep raising interest rates. These comments, combined with the weaker headline NFP number, are fueling bets that the peak rates could be near.

The US economic calendar is quiet today. St Louis Fed President James Bullard is due to speak.

GBP/USD outlook – technical analysis

GBP/USD has pushed above resistance at 1.2850, the June high, climbing above 1.29 to a 15-month high. The RSI is exhibiting bearish divergence, which could suggest that the rally is running out of steam.

Buyers will now aim for 1.30, the psychological level ahead of 1.3170, the April 2022 high.

On the downside, support can be seen at 1.2750, the 20 sma, ahead of 1.2680, the May high.

gbp/usd outlook chart

EUR/USD rises above 1.10 ahead of German ZEW economic sentiment

  • German ZEW economic sentiment to deteriorate to -10.5 from -8.5
  • Sentix investor sentiment fell to -22.9 from -17
  • EUR/USD rises above 1.10 to a 2-month high

EUR/USD is rising for a third straight day, pushing above 1.10 to a monthly high on USD weakness and ahead of German ZEW economic sentiment data.

German ZEW economic sentiment is expected to deteriorate in July to -10.5 from -8.5, and the eurozone ZEW, economic sentiment index, is set to fall from -10 to -17.

Data comes after Sentix investor sentiment fell by more than expected yesterday to -22.9 from -17, falling for a third straight month, hitting an 8-month low.

Weak investor and economic sentiment raise concerns about a prolonged recession in the region.

German inflation data confirmed that CPI rose in June to 6.4% YoY, up from 6.1% in May. The market is almost fully pricing in a 25 bps rate hike by the ECB in July and looks to another 25 bps hike before October.

ECB governing council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said that the ECB is close to peak rates and noted that they are starting to see good news on inflation.

Looking ahead, the US economic calendar is quiet. Attention will be on St Louis Fed President James Bullard, who is due to speak. His comments come after comments from Fed speakers yesterday, which suggested that peak rates are near and ahead of tomorrow’s crucial CPI data.

EUR/USD outlook – technical analysis

EUR/USD found support from the 100 sma and rebounded higher, breaking out above the falling trendline dating back to early May, pushing above 1.10. The RSI supports further upside while it remains out of overbought territory.

Buyers could look for a rise above 1.1030, the February high, to extend gains towards 1.1095, the 2023 high.

Immediate support can be seen at 1.0975, the falling trendline support, ahead of 1.0925, the 20 sma. It would take a move below 1.0850 the 100 sma for bears to take control.

eur/usd outlook chart

 

Related tags: Two Trades to Watch GBP USD EUR/USD

Latest market news

View more
Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
July 14, 2023 05:56 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
July 14, 2023 04:35 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
July 14, 2023 03:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
July 14, 2023 02:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 14, 2023
July 14, 2023 11:55 AM
Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
July 14, 2023 11:12 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Two Trades to Watch articles

Germany flag
DAX, Gold Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 14, 2023 07:38 AM
    Close-up of Union Jack flag
    GBP/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    July 13, 2023 07:56 AM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
      By:
      July 12, 2023 07:25 AM
        Close-up of market chart
        DAX, GBP/USD Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        July 10, 2023 09:00 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.