GBP/USD drops as UK PM sacks Chancellor Kwarteng

But there is arguably an even larger elephant in the room…

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 14, 2022 1:00 PM
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The GBP/USD was down about 130 pips on the session at the time of writing on Friday afternoon. This comes after under-pressure UK Prime Minister Liz Truss sacked her also-under-pressure Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng. There were lots of rumours on Thursday that this would happen, which saw the cable and FTSE stage a relief rally. But now that the news has been confirmed, the GBP/USD has reacted in a very typical way: down. In other words, it was a case of buy the rumour, sell the news for the cable.

What’s next?

The market will be asking lots of questions. Who is Kwarteng going to be replaced by? What changes will the new Chancellor bring to the mini budget? All these changes and the U-turns within the first month of the new PM Liz Truss’s reign raises serious question marks about her longevity in the job, and even raises the prospects of a general election.

So, in addition to everything else, there is the added political uncertainty hanging over the economy, which is not going to benefit anyone.

But there is arguably an even larger elephant in the room…

The Bank of England’s temporary bond buying is going to end today. What will this mean for borrowing costs, and mortgages… and by extension the pound and FTSE? In short, lots of uncertainty, which means more downward pressure.

 

BoE, what you gonna do?

As mentioned, the Bank of England’s temporary bond buying is going to end Friday. We are already seeing renewed selling of the pound while the FTSE has started to come off its highs after rallying sharply on Thursday, in reaction to the news of Kwarteng’s sacking.

With the BoE no longer going to be purchasing long-dated bonds, will we see yields start to head higher again?

The US dollar is continued to apply pressure on the GBP/USD, after a stronger CPI report raised expectations for more rate aggressive rate increase from the Fed.

In the UK, the political turmoil and a near 10% inflation rate means consumer and business budgets will continue to get stretched as we head towards the winter months.

Unless the new Chancellor cuts back on the government’s expected spending plans sharply, there is a risk that bond yields will rise further.

In any event, don’t expect yields to go down sharply and soon. The BoE has to keep on hiking interest rates because of the very high inflation rate. This should keep bond prices under pressure and yields underpinned.

 

UK CPI in focus on Wednesday

 

After edging back below 10% in August, CPI is likely to have remained elevated in September due to the latest slump in the pound, which has surely boosted the price of imported goods further. If CPI doesn’t come down sharply, the pressure on the BoE will grow even more. Aggressive rate hikes to bring CPI down will only boost bond yields further, raising borrowing costs for the government and households alike.

 

What does it all mean for GBP?

Well, you can argue that much of the risks to the UK economy has already been priced in. But the political and economic situation keeps on going from bad to worse. Yields could rise alarmingly again if CPI beats and the BoE refuses to step in again to depress rising borrowing costs. Against this backdrop, the path of least resistance remains to the downside for GBP/USD.

 

GBP/USD

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Forex GBP USD Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
2025 AUD/USD Technical Outlook Preview
Yesterday 04:00 PM
2025 AUD/USD Fundamental Outlook Preview
December 25, 2024 08:00 PM
2025 Gold Technical Outlook Preview
December 25, 2024 02:00 PM
2025 Gold Fundamental Outlook Preview
December 25, 2024 07:00 AM
2025 EUR/USD Technical Outlook Preview
December 25, 2024 02:00 AM
2025 EUR/USD Outlook Fundamental Preview
December 24, 2024 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Board of currencies
2025 AUD/USD Technical Outlook Preview
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 04:00 PM
    Australian flag
    2025 AUD/USD Fundamental Outlook Preview
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 25, 2024 08:00 PM
      Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
      2025 EUR/USD Technical Outlook Preview
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      December 25, 2024 02:00 AM
        Forex trading
        2025 EUR/USD Outlook Fundamental Preview
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        December 24, 2024 08:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.