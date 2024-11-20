GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch

GBP/USD gives up earlier gains after hotter inflation. DAX rises as geopolitical worries ease, Nvidia earnings come into focus.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 20, 2024 9:33 AM
united_kingdom_03
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

GBP/USD gives up earlier gains after hotter inflation

  • UK CPI rose to 2.3% o from 1.7%
  • The market lowers BoE rate cut expectations through to the end of 2025
  • GBP/USD trades caught between 1.26 – 1.27

GBP/USD rose following UK CPI data before quickly giving back those gains. The pair is unchanged at 1.2680.

UK CPI rose to 2.3% YoY, up from 1.7% in September and ahead of forecasts of 2.2%. On a monthly basis CPI rose 0.6% ahead of the 0.5% forecast. Core inflation also rose to 3.3%.

UK inflation was hotter than expected in October, creating a headache for the BoE. Higher energy prices were a key factor, as was hotter than forecast services inflation, a marker policymakers are watching closely.

The hotter inflation comes as BoE governor Bailey has already warned that rates may be cut at a slower pace owing to the uncertain outlook for consumer prices after Labour’s Budget.

 A December rate cut is not expected, and the BoE will likely cut rates at a more gradual pace next year, lifting GBP while pulling the FTSE lower.

Markets lowered rate cut expectations to just 60 basis points through the end of 2025, down from multiple rate cuts expected just a few weeks ago.

The US dollar is heading higher, recovering after a bout of profit-taking in recent days. A lack of fresh catalysts saw the greenback ease away from its yearly high reached last week

today, the USD is resuming the uptrend, boosted by expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at a more gradual pace over the coming year owing to economic resilience and expectations of inflationary policies from Trump.

The market is carefully examining Trump's cabinet selections, particularly the yet-to-be-announced Treasury Secretary position.

The U.S. economic calendar is quiet again today, but fed speakers will be in focus as attention turns to PMI data later in the week.

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in Q4 2024

GBP/USD forecast- technical analysis

GBP/USD found support at the 1.26 round number and the falling trendline dating back to August 2021. The price corrected higher but failed to sustain the move above 1.27 and continues to trade in the familiar range of 1.26 – 1,27. The RSI is below 50, supporting further downside.

Sellers will look to take out the 1.26 support, opening the door towards 1.25.

On the other hand, resistance can be seen at 1.27, a rise above here exposes the 200 SMA at 1.2820.

gbp/usd forecast chart

DAX rises as geopolitical worries ease, Nvidia earnings come into focus

  • Geopolitical concerns ease
  • Nvidia is due to report after the close
  • DAX holds above 19000

The DAX opened higher on Wednesday, recovering from yesterday's sell-off as fears over the Russian-Ukraine conflict eased.

News yesterday that Russia had updated its nuclear policy, lowering the threshold for a nuclear war had hurt risk sentiment. The ramping up of geopolitical tensions came amid ongoing jitters surrounding possible U.S. trade tariffs when Trump takes power next year. Europe is in the firing line on both accounts.

Today, the mood is more upbeat as investors look ahead to new Nvidia earnings after the close in the US. Earnings from the eye darling will be a litmus test for the AI trade, which has helped stocks rally to all-time highs this year.

On the economic calendar, German producer prices fell 1.1% year on year in October after falling 1.4% in September. The reading was in line with expectations and supports the view that the ECB could cut rates by a further 25 basis points in the December meeting.

ECB president Christine Lagarde is due to speak later today.

DAX forecast – technical analysis

The DAX has fallen far from its all-time high of 19,684, breaking below 19,500 and forming a series of lower lows. The price has taken out the 50 SMA but continues to close above support at 19,000. The long lower wick on recent candles suggests that selling demand was weak at the lower levels.

Sellers will need a close below 19,000 and to take out 18,810, the November low, to extend losses to the 100 SMA at 18,750 and the 200 SMA at 18,500.

Should buyers successfully defend the 19,000 level, buyers will look to rise towards 19,500. A rise above here creates a higher high and brings 19684 and fresh record highs into focus.

DAX forecast chart

Related tags: Two Trades to Watch GBP USD Dax

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Two Trades to Watch articles

united_kingdom_03
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
February 13, 2025 10:21 AM
    united_kingdom_05
    GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 12, 2025 09:12 AM
      united_kingdom_02
      GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      February 11, 2025 08:54 AM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 10, 2025 12:22 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.