GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two Trades to Watch

GBP/USD rises ahead of the Fed minutes. DAX struggles as the recent rate cut rally stalls.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Today 8:45 AM
united_kingdom_04
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

GBP/USD rises ahead of the Fed minutes

  • GBP/USD saw steepest fall in 3-months yesterday
  • FOMC minutes could provide clues on rate cuts
  • GBP/USD recovers from support at 1.2610

GBP/USD is licking its wounds after a three-day losing streak and after its sharpest daily fall in almost three months in the previous session, on USD strength amid higher U S treasury yields.

The greenback fell 2% against its major peers in 2023 on bets the Fed will be cutting rates significantly this year and as the US economy remains resilient.

However, today, the US dollar risk rally has stalled. The USD hovers near a 2-week high against its major peers, supported by higher treasury yields and as risk sentiment sours.

Attention will now turn to US ISM manufacturing PMI data, which is expected to show that the sector contracted at a slower pace in December at 47.1, up from 46.7. JOLTS job openings will also be in focus and are expected to increase slightly to 8.75 million, up from 8.733 million.

FOMC minutes are due later today and could provide further clues about the Fed’s rate cuts plan this year.

The market is not expecting the Fed to cut rates in January but is pricing in a 78% probability of a rate cut in March. Expectations of Fed rate cuts in 2024 pulled the US dollar lower last year. However, the minutes may not provide the dovish clues the market hopes for.

While the Fed signaled plans for rate cuts in 2024, Fed Chair Powell provided few clues on the timing and the scale of those rate cuts. The market may have gotten ahead of itself about cuts next year. Should the minutes disappoint rate cut expectations, USD could rise, pulling GBP/USD lower.

GBP/USD forecast – technical analysis

After facing rejection at 1.2830, GBP/USD has fallen lower, breaking below support at 1.28 and the 20 SMA. The pair found support at 1.2610. Sellers will need to take out this level in order to push the price lower towards 1.2530, the 200 SMA, and 1.25, the December low.

Meanwhile, buyers must rise above the 20 SMA at 1.2670 to extend gains above 1.27, the round number back up towards 1.28.

gbp/usd forecast chart

DAX falls as the recent rate cut rally stalls

  • DAX tracks losses in the US overnight
  • US data & FOMC minutes in focus
  • DAX consolidates between 16650 and 17000

The DAX is falling after steep overnight losses in the US. The tech sector tumbled as the tech sector pulled the S&P 500 0.6% lower and the NASDAQ closed 1.7% lower.

Expectations of a dovish tilt from the Federal Reserve boosted stocks sharply across the end of 2023, and that rally pauses for breath at the start of this year. Investors are questioning whether the rate cuts will be as aggressive as the market is pricing in.

The market has been pricing in up to 160 basis points of cuts this year, which is double what the Federal Reserve had projected, suggesting that the market may have gotten ahead of itself.

Attention will be on economic data for clues, allowing investors to reassess the likelihood of deep cuts across the year. The minutes from the Federal Reserve meeting are due and will help traders gauge the central bank's position.

The economic calendar in Europe is light, with German unemployment in focus. The German labour market is expected to show that the unemployment rate remained steady at 5.9% in December.

DAX forecast – technical analysis

DAX is consolidating after the steep run-up across November and December. The price is holding above the 20 SMA, and trades in the familiar range between 16650 and 17000. The RSI has moved out of the overbought territory.

Should the 20 SMA continue to support the price, buyers will look for a rise back towards a 17000 all-time high.

A break below the 20 SMA 16725 opens the door to 16650, the late December low. Below here, 16530, the July high, comes into play ahead of 16430, the June high.

DAX forecast chart

 

 

Related tags: Two Trades to Watch GBP USD Dax Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq tumbles as bonds sell off, Gold holds historic highs
Yesterday 08:00 PM
DAX, FTSE and China A50 technical analysis: Technical Tuesday - March 2, 2024
Yesterday 04:45 PM
S&P 500 Analysis: What Happens After 9-Week SPX Winning Streaks?
Yesterday 01:35 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD kicks off 2024 on a downbeat note
Yesterday 12:30 PM
Chinese stock markets rally on improving profit outlook as we enter the Year of the Dragon
December 31, 2023 06:48 AM
The January Effect: A Comprehensive Historical Review
December 27, 2023 05:21 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Two Trades to Watch articles

Close-up of Union Jack flag
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
December 20, 2023 10:32 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    December 19, 2023 08:47 AM
      Oil extraction
      DAX, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 18, 2023 08:57 AM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        December 15, 2023 10:12 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.