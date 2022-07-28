GBP/USD could revisit 1.25 as US recession confirmed

GDP was quite poor, so there won’t be a hattrick of 75 basis point hikes in September, that’s for sure.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
July 28, 2022 4:08 PM
Research
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Recession confirmed for US economy
  • Forget about hattrick of 75bp hikes from Fed
  • BoE could deliver 50 bp hike next week
  • GBP/USD path of least resistance to upside

 

The big macro news today was that from the US where the first estimate of the second quarter GDP confirmed the US was in a recession. Although the dollar fell against some currencies, most notably the yen, it held its own relatively well against the euro and pound, although I reckon it is only a matter of time before these currencies also find some buying interest.

 

 

US recession confirmed

 

Contrary to expectation of +0.5%, US second quarter GDP came in at an annual rate of -0.9%, which thus confirmed the US was in a recession after output had fallen by 1.6% in Q1, sending both gold and silver sharply higher. Gold prices rallying was a straight-forward reaction in response to the disappointing data, as bond yields slumped.

 

The greenback fell from its earlier highs, most notably against the Japanese yen and Swiss franc, although other currencies struggled.

 

Forget about hattrick of 75bp hikes from Fed

 

The US GDP data has re-affirmed my view that the Fed will have to slow down the pace of the hikes and potentially go in reverse in early 2023. After all, that is what the Fed chair had implied the day before. Powell indicated at the FOMC press conference on Wednesday that the pace of interest rates hikes will slow, and that future hikes will depend on incoming data. “While another unusually large increase could be appropriate at our next meeting, that is a decision that will depend on the data,” Powell said.

 

Well, GDP was quite poor, so there won’t be a hattrick of 75 basis point hikes in September, that’s for sure.

 

Against this backdrop, gold should be able to find buyers on the dips, given how much it has fallen already this year. In FX, I reckon we will see the likes of GBP and EUR, currencies that have performed very poor so far this year, stage a recovery against the greenback – especially if we see further evidence of a struggling US economy.

 

Could BoE finally deliver 50 bp hike?

 

The GBP/USD will be in the spotlight in the next week and a half as we look forward to a busy week for both the pound and dollar in the week ahead. The Bank of England’s “steady as she goes” approach to interest rate hikes (25 basis points) has been heavily criticized as inflation in the UK surged to new 40-year high of 9.4%. Will it finally join the rest of central banks with a bigger hike of 50 basis points this time on Thursday?

 

If it does, then expect the GBP/USD to climb towards mid-1.20s, possibly reaching 1.2500 by Friday, especially if we also see further weakness in US macro data as well.

 

GBP/USD path of least resistance to upside

 

gbb

 

After breaking out of a falling wedge pattern to the upside, the GBP/USD was up for the second consecutive week, at the time of writing. The short-term path of least resistance was therefore to the upside.

 

As such, I am expecting the GBP/USD to climb higher. Short-term support at 1.2090 needs to hold on a daily closing basis to keep the bulls happy.

 

 

Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas GBP/USD recession BOE

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 10:28 AM
    Uptrend
    GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
      japan_03
      USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
        aus_04
        Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 20, 2025 10:44 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.