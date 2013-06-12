GBP/USD (daily chart) has continued its upside march above previous 1.5600 resistance, continuing the sharp bullish recovery that began from the double-bottom low near 1.5000 in late May. This recent bullishness has now recovered more than 50% of the dramatic losses the pair experienced from the high at the very beginning of the year (around 1.6340) down to the mid-March low (around 1.4830).

The price has also reached the underside of a key uptrend line extending back to the noted mid-March 1.4830 low, and moved slightly above the 200-day moving average. Currently GBP/USD is moving up towards the 1.5750 resistance area and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the noted plunge from the beginning of the year to mid-March. The pair could see some further upside and recovery around these resistance areas, and possibly higher, before potentially resuming its bearish stance with a turn back to the downside towards the 1.5000 handle and lower.