GBPUSD Back Over 124 Post Fitch Downgrade

GBP/USD slipped lower in early trade. The rebound is capped as traders await clarity

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 30, 2020 9:16 AM
Currency prices
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
GBP/USD slipped 0.3% lower to US$1.24 in early trade and has retained those losses across the morning session.

The Pound slipped as investors weighed up the impact of a ratings cut by Fitch late on Friday. The ratings agency cited the coronavirus impact and uncertainty over Brexit as the motive for cutting the UK’s rating from AA to AA-. Fitch predicted that UK GDP would drop 4% this year owing to the pandemic related downturn. The rating agency was also concerned about the UK’s fiscal loosening stance amid its big spending plans to shore up the economy.

What next?
Whilst the UK remains firmly on lock down, conflicting comments are leaving traders unsure of the next step, keeping the pound steady. On the one hand, reports suggest that the UK could be on lock down for three months, with social distancing implemented until October. Should this be the case the hit to the UK economy could greater than initially expected. 
On the other hand, comments by Neil Ferguson, a Professor at Imperial College advising the UK government said that the UK epidemic is slowing and that antibody tests are the next step. His comments have raised hopes that the UK could be back to work sooner. 

Safe haven dollar strengthens as Trump extends social distancing 
The US Dollar has picked up at the start of the week, recouping some of last week’s steep losses on the back of an increase risk aversion. Trump extended the US social distancing guidance until the end of April after having previously said that the US would be open for business after Easter. His U-urn comes following dire projections from his advisers.

The broad expectation is that this should be over with by mid-May. There is definitely a feeling that the markets have seen the worst. That said, volatility will remain for the time being as infection rates still have the ability to scare. 

Levels to watch
GBP/USD jumped 7% across the previous week, picking up from 35-year lows of US$1.1410 before closing the week at $1.2457. 
GBP/USD is consolidating those gains. On the 4 hour chart GBP/USD trades above its 50 and 100 sma whilst retaining the bullish trend.
Immediate support can be seen at $1.2313 (today’s low) prior to $1.2260 (100 sma) and $1.2750 (low 27th March).
Immediate resistance can be seen at $1.2466 (today’s high) prior to $1.2485 (high 27th March) and $1.2595 (200 sma).

Related tags: GBP Dollar

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

Market chart
GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Gains Ground Ahead of the Fed Minutes Release
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 18, 2025 07:23 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Drops to Levels Not Seen Since 2023
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    January 14, 2025 05:30 PM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 11, 2025 10:00 PM
        Research
        GBPUSD, Gold Forecast: Support Levels and Non-Farm Payrolls
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        January 8, 2025 09:37 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.