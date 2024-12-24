GBP/USD 2025 Technical Outlook Preview

See a technical preview of our 2025 GBP/USD Outlook report!

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Today 9:00 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

This is an excerpt from our full 2025 GBP/USD Outlook report, one of nine detailed reports about what to expect in the coming year.

GBP/USD outlook – technical analysis

GBP/USD Monthly chart

GBP/USD broke out above its falling trendline dating back to 2007 but failed to extend the breakout. GBP/USD is testing the trendline support.

gbpusd3

Source: TradingView

GBP/USD Weekly chart

The BoE will likely cut interest rates more than the Federal Reserve next year, which could put GBP/USD under further pressure. The technical picture also looks more bearish.

GBP/USD ran into resistance at 1.3425 and rebounded lower, breaking below the 200 SMA and the rising trendline dating back to the September 2022 low. More recently, the price has taken out the 100 SMA, which, combined with the RSI below 50, keeps sellers hopeful of further losses.

If sellers take out the 1.25 support, 1.23 support comes into focus; the 2024 low, break below here, creates a lower low. Below here, 1.20, the 2023 low comes into play.

On the upside, buyers will look to rise above 1.28 to expose the 200 SMA and 1.30 psychological level. A rise above 1.34 would create a higher high.

gbpusd4

Source: TradingView


Related tags: GBP USD Forex Technical analysis

Latest market news

View more
2025 Crude Oil Fundamental Preview
Today 01:00 PM
2025 GBP/USD Outlook Fundamental Preview
Today 04:00 AM
2025 Central Bank Outlook Preview
Yesterday 11:30 PM
USD/JPY Technical 2025 Outlook Preview
Yesterday 08:00 PM
USD/JPY Fundamental 2025 Outlook Preview
Yesterday 06:32 PM
2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
Yesterday 02:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP USD articles

GBP/USD 2025 Technical Outlook Preview
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 09:00 AM
    2025 GBP/USD Outlook Fundamental Preview
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Today 04:00 AM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady
      By:
      David Song
      December 19, 2024 01:56 PM
        Close-up of Union Jack flag
        British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        December 17, 2024 06:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.