Since our last analysis dated on 23 May 2017, the GBP/JPY had declined as expected and reached the short-term downside target/support of 141.77 (printed a low of 141.46 on 31 May 2017). Click here for a recap on our previous report.

This coming Thursday, 08 June 2017, we will have three major risk events that occurred on the same day; the U.K. general elections, European Central Bank’s monetary policy decision and ex FBI director Comey’s public testimony to U.S. Senate as congressmen seek clarifications on the communications between him and President Trump that led to his sudden dismissal. Since Comey’s dismissal, there had been rampant speculation that he was sacked due to his reluctance to adjust his scope of investigation at the request of President Trump on former national security advisor, Michael Flynn’s alleged links with Russian officials that interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election which skewed the outcome in favour of Trump.

Given such upcoming risk events, the “risk sensitive” GBP/JPY is likely to see volatile movements.

Now, let’s us take a look at the latest technical elements on GBP/JPY.

Short-term technical outlook on GBP/JPY

Key technical elements

The GBP/JPY cross pair has continued to evolve within a short-term bearish descending channel in place since 10 May 2017. The upper boundary/resistance of the descending channel now stands at 143.40 (see 1 hour chart).

The recent push down in price from its 02 June 2017 high of 143.90 reinforced by a weaker than expected U.S. nonfarm payrolls/jobs data for May. Yesterday’s price action has continued to inch lower and broke below the median line of the aforementioned descending channel now acting as an intermediate resistance at 141.60 (see 1 hour chart).

The next significant short-term support now rests at the 140.36/139.80 zone which is defined by the lower boundary of the descending channel, the gap (after the outcome of the 1 st round of French presidential election on 24 Apr and a Fibonacci cluster (0.618 Fibonacci projection of the recent down move from 10 May 2017 high to 31 May 2017 low projected from 02 June 2017 minor swing high of 143.95 & the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the prior rally from 17 April 2017 low to 10 April 2017)(see daily & 1 hour charts).

The significant short-term resistance stands at 142.14 which is defined by a shorter-term (micro) steeper descending channel’s upper boundary from the 02 Jun 2017 minor swing high of 143.95 (depicted in brown).

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the GBP/JPY is likely in the midst of undergoing a minute/micro degree bearish impulsive downleg wave, labelled as v to complete a potential minor degree five wave bearish impulsive down move structure in place since 10 May 2017 high (labelled as 1,2, 3,4 & 5) with potential end targets at 139.80 and 139.20.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 141.60

Pivot (key resistance): 142.14

Supports: 140.36, 140.00/139.80 & 139.20

Next resistance: 143.10/40

Conclusion

The short-term downtrend of GBP/JPY remains intact but at this juncture and as long as the 142.14 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the cross pair is likely to stage another potential downleg to target the next supports at140.36 before 140.00/139.80 with a maximum limit set at 139.20. Thereafter, the GBP/JPY may stage a corrective rebound to retrace the on-going decline from 10 May 2017 high.

However, a clearance above 142.14 is likely to negate the current bearish tone for a push backup to retest the upper boundary/resistance of the short-term descending channel at 143.10/40.

Charts are from eSignal

