GBP/JPY eyes break of its 2015 high

Assuming no curveballs from the BOE today, GBP/JPY shows the potential for a breakout for bulls ahead of the weekend.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 5:52 AM
gpbusd_06
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The Bank of Japan held their interest rate at 0.25% as widely expected, and there is little expectation for them to fire up their hawkish engines by any meaningful degree soon. The Bank of England also meets shortly and is also likely to hold their interest rate, at a much higher 4.75%. And recent data makes it unlikely that they will deliver a notably dovish tone for next year’s policy. And that could play nicely with a potential long setup on GBP/JPY.

 

 

GBP/JPY daily chart:

A nice bullish rally has emerged from the December low, although it has stalled at the 2015 high once more. It provided resistance back in September ahead of an ascending triangle breakout, but this time only a mild two-day pullback has been seen. The cross found support at the 50-day EMA on Wednesday, and today’s low used it as a springboard to now trade above Monday’s close.

 

Given the daily RSI (14) is confirming the move higher, a bullish break above the 2015 high is now favoured. While there is a bearish divergence on the daily RSI (2), it is not overbought, and a break higher could also see the RSI break its own divergence.

20241219gbpjpyH1

 

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in Q4 2024

 

GBP/JPY 1-hour chart:

The hourly chart shows that the weekly R1 pivot has capped as resistance alongside the 2015 high. And while we saw a sudden selloff from those highs on Wednesday, support has since been found at the 50-day EMA with two bullish hammers.

 

With the RSI (2) overbought, bulls could wait for dips within today’s range, to say the 195 handle near the 200-day EMA. The bias remains bullish while prices remain above the 50-day EMA / 194 handle.

 

A break above the 2015 high assumes bullish continuation, with the 197 handle, weekly R2 pivot (197.55) and Nov 20th high comes into focus, just below 198.

20241219gbpjpyD1

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas GBP JPY Forex APAC session

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 forecast: Stocks rebound after FOMC-linked drop, but caution prevails
Today 02:23 PM
GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady
Today 01:56 PM
Nasdaq Bounce or Break? 21340 Becomes the Battleground
Today 01:37 AM
NZD/USD: Kiwi Craters as Deep Recession Fuels RBNZ Rate Cut Bets
Yesterday 10:42 PM
AUD/USD plunges to 2-year low, Santa’s rally faces cancellation
Yesterday 10:16 PM
USD/JPY Rallies as Fed Forecasts Less Rate-Cuts for 2025
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

stocks_03
S&P 500 forecast: Stocks rebound after FOMC-linked drop, but caution prevails
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 02:23 PM
    Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
    GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady
    By:
    David Song
    Today 01:56 PM
      gpbusd_06
      GBP/JPY eyes break of its 2015 high
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Today 05:52 AM
        stocks_03
        Nasdaq Bounce or Break? 21340 Becomes the Battleground
        By:
        David Scutt
        Today 01:37 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.