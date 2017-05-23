Short-term technical outlook on GBP/JPY

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key technical elements

From the 07 Oct 2016 low of 123.04, the on-going medium-term multi-month has stalled at the 147.28 resistance (see daily chart).

From the recent 10 May 2017 high of 148.11, the cross pair has started to evolve within a short-term bearish descending channel with the upper boundary at 145.08.

The significant short-term resistances stands at 144.50 (pull-back resistance of a broken minor ascending trendline support from 18 May 2017 low) and 145.08 (aforementioned descending channel resistance & 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the recent slide from 19 May 2017 high to 23 May 2017 low) (see hourly chart).

The daily RSI oscillator continues to inch downwards and still has room for further potential downside before it reaches a significant corresponding support at 30%. In addition, the shorter-term 1 hour RSI oscillator remains bearish below its resistances. These observations suggest that downside momentum of price action remains intact.

The significant short-term supports rests at 142.46 (0.618 Fibonacci projection from 10 May 2017 high) and 141.77 (Fibonacci cluster and the lower boundary of the aforementioned descending channel).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 144.50

Pivot (key resistance): 145.08

Supports: 143.40, 142.46 & 141.77

Next resistance: 146.90/147.28

Conclusion

Therefore, as long as the 145.08 pivotal resistance holds, the GBP/JPY is likely to see a potential decline to retest the 18 May 2017 minor swing low area of 143.40 before targeting the next support at 142.46 with a maximum limit set at 141.77.

However, a clearance above 145.08 may jeopardise the preferred bearish tone to see a push up back towards the medium-term range top of 146.90/147.28.

Charts are from eSignal

