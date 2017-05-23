gbpjpy evolving within a short term bearish trend below 144 50145 08 1852332017
Short-term technical outlook on GBP/JPY (Click to enlarge charts) Key technical elements From the 07 Oct 2016 low of 123.04, the on-going medium-term multi-month has […]
Short-term technical outlook on GBP/JPY (Click to enlarge charts) Key technical elements From the 07 Oct 2016 low of 123.04, the on-going medium-term multi-month has […]
Intermediate resistance: 144.50
Pivot (key resistance): 145.08
Supports: 143.40, 142.46 & 141.77
Next resistance: 146.90/147.28
Therefore, as long as the 145.08 pivotal resistance holds, the GBP/JPY is likely to see a potential decline to retest the 18 May 2017 minor swing low area of 143.40 before targeting the next support at 142.46 with a maximum limit set at 141.77.
However, a clearance above 145.08 may jeopardise the preferred bearish tone to see a push up back towards the medium-term range top of 146.90/147.28.
Charts are from eSignal
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.