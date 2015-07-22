gbpaud onward and upward 880032015

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 22, 2015 5:24 AM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Within the imminent threat of a Grexit dissipating, yield disparities are back in focus and dominating the FX market. This makes currencies with hawkish central bank backing an attractive option for investors, like the GBP. Last week the Bank of England (BOE) entertained the notion of higher interest rates and the market expects it to hike rates by 25 basis points in the next six months. This is complete contrast to the Australian dollar, whose main adversary in the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

RBA Governor Stevens’ noted that rate cuts are still on the table and in its latest meeting minutes the RBA stated that a further depreciation of the Australia dollar is both likely and necessary. Despite recent weakness in the commodity currency against the US dollar, it hasn’t depreciation nearly as much against a basket of other currencies, despite a continuous sell-off in commodity prices. Also, the RBA has been a massive advocate of a lower exchange rate and it doesn’t want to risk sparking a rally in AUD by changing its tune.

The Australian dollar was also hit by mixed inflation numbers. Headline CPI increased 0.7% q/q and 1.5% y/y in Q2, missing expected increases of 0.8% and 1.7% respectively. Core inflation numbers were slightly more encouraging, with trimmed mean and weighted median CPI increasing 2.2% y/y and 2.4% y/y respectively, but the pace of core inflation growth appears to be waning. However the figures are viewed, they leave room for further policy loosening from the RBA is needed to boost domestic demand – the RBA’s official inflation target is 2-3%.

GBPAUD remains in a medium-term upward trend

A divergence of monetary policy between the UK and Australia, as well as some potential further divergence (somewhere between 25-50 basis points of interest rate divergence over the next six months looks to be priced into the market), has helped keep GBPAUD in a broad upward trend since the beginning of May. While the pair is in this trend our overall bias remains higher, although we cannot rule out a push towards the base of this channel in the near-term.

 GBPAUD

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Stocks hit by the good news/bad news jobs report
Yesterday 10:43 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Moment of Truth at Trend Support
Yesterday 03:47 PM
EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
Yesterday 03:45 PM
Earnings This Week: Disney, Rivian and Alibaba
Yesterday 03:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 4, 2023
Yesterday 12:49 PM
USD/CAD outlook: Jobs and inflation in focus
Yesterday 11:34 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.