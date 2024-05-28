GBP/USD, NZD/USD: Bullish breaks bring tougher tests on the horizon

GBP/USD and NZD/USD look bullish on the charts, breaking to fresh multi-month highs. With a light calendar in the UK and New Zealand, positioning tweaks ahead of Friday’s key US PCE inflation report looks set to drive the price action in the coming days.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 4:08 AM
Uptrend
  • GBP/USD and NZD/USD hit multi-month highs
  • GBP/USD eyes 1.2800, a level it’s struggled at over the past year
  • NZD/USD bulls reclaim control after midweek wobbles post RBNZ

GBP/USD, NZD/USD hit multi-month highs

GBP/USD bulls face major 1.2800 test

GBP/USD has managed to clear the high set last Wednesday following the UK’s hot inflation report for April, pushing to levels not seen since March. With RSI and MACD generating bullish signals, it looks like that cable may retest 1.2800 in the near-future, a level it has struggled to overcome over the past year.

The daily chart shows GBP/USD has pushed through 1.2800 on at least ten occasions since early August but delivered only one successful break, and even that didn't last long. Otherwise it’s been slim pickings for bulls with failure after failure being registered. As such, it looms as a key level this week.

gbpusd may 28

Should it give way, there’s every likelihood we’ll see a push towards the high of 1.2894 set in March. If that eventuates, consider buying the break with a stop below 1.2800 for protection. Should 1.2800 defy the bull again, consider flipping the trade, selling GBP/USD with a stop above 1.2800 for protection. 1.2762 and 1.2690 are potential trade targets.

Given the prevailing trend, we prefer to buy dips or breaks, rather than fade rallies.

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in Q2 2024

NZD/USD bounces as bears give up  

The setup is not dissimilar to NZD/USD which broke above the highs set last Wednesday following the RBNZ’s monetary policy decision, hitting levels not seen since the middle of March.

It’s hard not to like the price action over the past week, with bulls managing to repel wave after wave of selling ahead of support at .6083. Just check out the pair of bearish pin candles printed midway through the week, followed by a big fat bullish candle on Friday which saw NZD/USD bounce back into the uptrend it’s been in since the start of May. Nice!

Last Wednesday’s high may now act as support, allowing traders to buy the break with a stop below .6153 for protection. Possible trade targets include .6218 or .6277.

NZDUSD May 28

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Economic Calendar

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.