GBP/USD, GBP/JPY look set to extend their bounce (to various degrees)

A weaker US dollar and Japanese yen has allowed GBP/USD and GBP/JPY to regain some lost ground. And both pairs can likely build upon these early gains, GBP/USD could be the outperformer.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 3:29 AM
gpbusd_01
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

See my longer-term views on AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY

 

 

The key concern for the Bank of England (BOE) when they delivered their 25bp cut to 4.5% last week was “inflation persistence”. While this may have stuck a spanner in the works for those seeking a more dovish outcome, two members voted for a 50bp cut compared with the seven that opted for the 25. That alone should tell you all you need to know about just how concerned the BOE really are about an expected spike in inflation. I doubt it will derail their easing cycle.

 

20250212boe

 

Besides, the “higher energy costs and regulated price changes” referenced in the BOE minutes, which are expected to push headline inflation up to 3.7% in Q3, are likely to weigh on demand. So to a degree could be seen as disinflationary. Furthermore, the BOE stated in their minutes that the rise is not expect to trigger a second round of inflation. The market Participants Survey (MaPS) had a median of 11bp of cuts this year, which leaves room for another 75bp of cuts.

 

All in all, I suspect more cuts are coming and we could be looking at a weaker British pound, but it will be susceptible to bounces along the way. In fact, we’re seeing such a bounce on GBP/JPY in light of yen weakness, and GBP/USD is squatting up to 1.25 – a key line in the sand for bulls and bears. Out of the two, GBP/USD appears to have greater upside potential over GBP/JPY from a technical perspective.

 

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in 2025

 

GBP/USD technical analysis

I suspect GBP/USD is now within an ABC correction higher, against its near 10% drop from the September high to January low. The selloff stalled at the 1.21 handle, just 62 pips above 1.21, and a strong rebound marked the completion of a 3-week bullish reversal pattern (morning star).

 

A 100% projection of the length of wave ‘a’ from the low of wave ‘b’ sits just beneath the December VPOC (volume point of control) at 1.2692. And that could be an initial target for bulls chasing a potential wave C. But if the US dollar begins to truly weaken or incoming UK data points to stronger inflation, bulls could target 1.28 for wave ‘c’ given a 138.2% projection sits just above the December high at 1.2811.  

 

The daily chart shows a prominent bullish engulfing candle formed on Tuesday. If the analysis is correct, prices should hold above Tuesday’s low. Bulls could seek dips within Tuesday’s range and seek an initial move to 1.25. but take note that this level has proven to be pivotal since November, so it may cause a pullback at a minimum. A daily close above 1.25 brings the December value area low (VAH) at 1.2588 into focus ahead of the 1.2692 VPOC.

 

20250212gbpusd

 

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in 2025

 

GBP/JPY technical analysis

While GBP/JPY saw a daily close beneath the December low on Friday, the breakout distance lacked bearish conviction along with Monday’s doji. Tuesday’s strong rally deems the original breakdown as a bear trap, and completes the 3-day bullish reversal pattern (morning star). Prices have continued higher today in Asia, with the impulse nature of the 1-hour rally with minimal pullbacks suggesting further gains over the near term.

 

A move up to 193 seems plausible on the daily chart, which sits just beneath the February high and monthly pivot point. However, note the resistance cluster below 192 comprising of the weekly R1 pivot (191.57) and last Wednesday’s high (191.84) that could provide act as a bump in the bullish road and prompt a pullback. But given the strength of the dally, bulls could seek dips above the weekly pivot point (189.32) in anticipation of an eventual move up to 193.

 

As noted in prior analysis, my longer-term view is bearish for GBP/JPY on the weekly chart and my near-term bullish bias is simply seeking a countertrend move following its false break of the December low.

 

20250212gbpjpy

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Forex Indices GBP USD GBP JPY APAC session

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Tests Resistance as Yield Differentials Widen
Today 02:58 AM
Gold Forecast: Bearish Reversal, Rising Yields Threaten Bullish Bullion Run
Yesterday 10:48 PM
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY mean revert higher as yen bulls loosen their grip
Yesterday 10:28 PM
GBP/USD Halts Selloff to Carve Bullish Engulfing Candlestick
Yesterday 08:25 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis into CPI: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Yesterday 07:30 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Plummets on Trump Tariff Delay
Yesterday 06:14 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

gpbusd_01
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY look set to extend their bounce (to various degrees)
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 03:29 AM
    japan_03
    Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Tests Resistance as Yield Differentials Widen
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 02:58 AM
      Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
      USD/JPY, EUR/JPY mean revert higher as yen bulls loosen their grip
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:28 PM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        EUR/USD forecast: Euro rebounds but pressure remains amid tariff threats
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 12:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.