GBP/USD forecast: Cable finds relief but risks remain tilted to downside

The risk on trade has also benefited the pound, but it is far too early to say whether the GBP/USD forecast has turned bullish.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 1:30 PM
multiple currencies
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Risk-on has been a key theme in the markets from around mid-January and that trend continued after Trump’s inauguration, where a delay in tariff announcements fuelled further optimism. While the stock market has been the major beneficiary, we have also seen the likes of the euro, Canadian dollar and Mexican peso all staging a relief rally. The risk on trade has also benefited the pound, but it is far too early to say whether the GBP/USD forecast has turned bullish.

 

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in 2025

 

Market Sentiment dominated by Trump’s Tariff Talks

 

While markets are buoyed by Trump’s restraint in enforcing blanket trade tariffs on imports into the US, caution is palpable. The daily rhetoric from Trump continues to stir the waters, leaving investors on edge. His threats of imposing trade tariffs on China and the EU remain a cloud over potential market gains. The latest warning? A 10% tariff on Chinese imports, which he said is still under consideration. So, while there has been relief that there weren’t any immediate tariffs, celebrations might be cut short.   

 

UK fiscal woes keeping a lid on GBP/USD forecast

 

In Britain, December’s budget figures revealed a wider-than-expected deficit, driven by increased debt interest payments. Borrowing rose to £17.8 billion, far exceeding the forecasted £14.1 billion. These figures underscore the uphill battle for Chancellor Rachel Reeves as she navigates mounting fiscal pressures, leaving the pound vulnerable to further volatility. 

 

US Dollar weakens - for now

 

Investors have been trimming long USD positions amid the recent strong performance of US Treasuries, putting yields under pressure. and the temporary reprieve from immediate tariff announcements. Yet, the tariff situation remains fraught with complexity. 

 

The focus has shifted to Canada and Mexico, following Monday’s threat of 25% tariffs. Both currencies have seen a decent bounce since Friday, suggesting markets are still clinging to hopes of delayed measures.

 

Today’s US calendar is void of any major data. The question now is whether Treasury yields will fall further lower to put more pressure on the dollar’s momentum.

 

GBP/USD technical analysis

 

The technical GBP/USD forecast has improved along with all other USD pairs, but it is far too early to say whether rates have hit a bottom.

 

GBP/USD forecast

Source: TradingView.com

 

Indeed, the series of lower highs and lower lows since the GBP/USD peaked in September remain intact for now. The bearish trend line connecting those lower highs is also in place.

 

In fact, the GBP/USD was now testing the first important area of resistance starting at around 1.2360, which roughly marks the low from the start of the year. The bearish trend line itself comes in around 1.2450, while arguably the most important resistance is seen in or around the 1.25 handle.

 

So, there are lots of hurdles that need to give way for the tide to turn decisively bullish. Until that happens, we will have to treat this recovery as a normal retracement inside the larger bear trend.

 

A couple of short-term support levels to watch include 1.2300, 1.2250 and 1.2200. If we start to see the breakdown of these levels in the coming days, then that could be a sign that the prevailing bearish trend has resumed.

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

 

Related tags: GBP USD Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Breakout Looms
Today 02:11 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ jumps on Trump's AI investment plans
Today 01:57 PM
Crude Oil, Nasdaq Analysis: Sanctions, Earnings, and AI
Today 10:00 AM
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:19 AM
Bitcoin toys with a record high, but volumes signal a warning
Today 05:07 AM
NZD/USD: RBNZ Set for Third Jumbo Rate Cut as Inflation Keeps Cooling
Yesterday 10:56 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP USD articles

united_kingdom_02
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 08:39 AM
    united_kingdom_02
    GBP/USD Pullback Pushes RSI Toward Oversold Territory
    By:
    David Song
    January 17, 2025 06:50 PM
      united_kingdom_02
      British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Bulls Emerge at Support
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      January 15, 2025 02:02 PM
        united_kingdom_03
        GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        January 15, 2025 09:33 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.