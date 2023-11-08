GBP/USD caught between BOE, Fed speak, EUR/USD teases 1.07: European open

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Wednesday 3:13 AM
Bank notes of different currencies
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 11.8 points (0.17%) and currently trades at 6,988.90
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 60.75 points (0.31%) and currently trades at 32,332.57
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 37.41 points (0.21%) and currently trades at 17,707.57
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -1.71 points (-0.01%) and currently trades at 12,162.87

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -12 points (-0.16%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,398.04
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -6 points (-0.14%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,147.37
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -21 points (-0.14%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,131.64

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -17 points (-0.05%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -2.5 points (-0.06%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -12.75 points (-0.08%)

 

20231108indices

 

Three Fed members including Jerome Powell himself are set to speak today. Given the market’s ‘dovish celebration’ following the Fed’s last meeting, it’s possible we’ll continue to see hawkish comments later today as Fed members try and push back against that initial reaction – like we have already seen this week from Bowman and Logan on Tuesday. Whether markets will listen or continue to call ‘peak rates’ remains to be seen, but it could impact the US dollar and bond yields and stocks markets accordingly. If their comments are surprisingly reserved, it could further weaken the US dollar and help currency pairs such as GBP/USD and EUR/USD resume their bullish moves from last week.

Bank of England (BOE) Governor Bailey may try a similar tactic, to try and steer expectations for BOE cuts to happen sooner than later. Chief economist Hue Pill said the BOE may wait until May 2024, and I’d be surprised if Bailey brings forward any such expectation – assuming he wants to keep inflation expectations lower. The BOE held rates at 5.25% with just three MPV members voting for a hike (down from 4 previously, and 8 the meeting prior).

The Bank of Canada (BOC) have held rates at 5% for the past two meetings, and whilst the statement tipped its hat to moderating price pressures the central bank also kept the door open to a further tightening. Today’s minutes may reveal how close they may be to such a move. And it is worth noting that a BOC survey of market participants see higher rates as a genuine concern.

 

Events in focus (GMT):

  • 07:00 – German industrial production
  • 07:45 – France current account, trade balance
  • 09:30 – BOE Bailey speaks
  • 10:00 – Eurozone retail sales
  • 10:15 – Fed Cook speaks
  • 14:15 – Fed Chair Powell speaks
  • 15:30 – Crude oil inventories
  • 18:30 – BOC summary of opinions
  • 18:40 – FOMC member Williams speaks
  • 21:45 – Fed Jefferson speaks

 

20231108forex

 

 

GBP/USD technical analysis (daily chart):

The British pound reached the initial upside target around 1.24, which included the 200-day MA, 200-day EMA and 100% projection level. The slightly firmer US dollar has pushed GBP/USD lower for a second day ahead of speeches from the BOE governor and three Fed members. And it is really down to how these speeches play out as to whether GBP/USD bulls can regain their footing

However, the rally to 1.24 broke above trend resistance and the previous swing high to confirm a technical change of trend. Therefore this 2-day pullback could simply be a retracement against the strong rally from 1.22, which means I’m on the lookout for a swing low.

20231108gbpusd

 

EUR/USD technical analysis (4-hour chart):

Like its FX major peers, EUR/USD capitalised on USD weakness on Friday but has since retraced. The 1-hour chart shows that we have seen one leg lower before finding support around the weekly pivot point and 1.0675 high. A bullish engulfing candle hints at a swing low, which paints a bullish bias for the euro session – as long as it can hold a break above 1.07. However, it remains unclear whether this is the end of a correction (and prices could break above last week’s high) or this is simply the ‘B’ part of an ABC correction. Should prices move lower, nest support levels reside around 1.0625 and 1.0600.

20231108eurusd

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas EUR/USD European Open GBP USD Forex

Latest market news

View more
USD moves cautiously higher (for now) ahead of Fed speakers
Today 12:37 AM
Nasdaq 100, WTI crude oil: Divergence beckons as lead economic indicators roll over
Today 12:36 AM
WTI continues to defy the consensus, AUD/USD falls post RBA: Asian Open
Yesterday 09:33 PM
Nasdaq rallies, oil slips further
Yesterday 09:26 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD tests support as dollar rebounds - Technical Tuesday
Yesterday 04:25 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks struggle as peak rate optimism fades
Yesterday 02:07 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Bank notes of different currencies
GBP/USD caught between BOE, Fed speak, EUR/USD teases 1.07: European open
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 03:13 AM
    united_states_01
    USD moves cautiously higher (for now) ahead of Fed speakers
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 12:37 AM
      Research
      Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD tests support as dollar rebounds - Technical Tuesday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 04:25 PM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        Nasdaq 100 analysis: Stocks running out of bullish catalysts after big rally
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 11:40 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.