Gains in crude oil help restore calm

After two weeks of extraordinary volatility, the likes of which haven’t been seen since 1929, the Dow Jones traded an inside day, meaning its daily range was within the previous days high and low for the first time since the equity meltdown began in mid-February.

March 19, 2020 11:22 PM

The Dows 188 point gain dwarfed by the gyrations over the previous eight sessions of at least 1000 points or more, prompting the question, have the measures undertaken by policymakers and central bankers reached a scale large enough to convince the markets collective psyche that the global economy can weather the Covid-19 storm. Or is this the calm before the next storm?

There is a range of considerations here. On the virus front, there are a host of theories as to whether the virus can be contained or whether its spread will continue. The truth is no one knows and this remains a dark cloud to be sure. Another dark cloud on the horizon would be U.S. Congress failing to pass the $1.2 trillion fiscal stimulus package in quick time. If the bill is not passed by very early next week, I would expect to see stocks retest recent lows.

Finally, when we look to when stocks started accelerating to the downside it was two weeks ago after Russia blocked OPECS plans for a supply cut. A price war followed, taking oil to near U.S $20, its lowest level since 2002.

Overnight, crude oil gained +25% after President Trump indicated he was looking for the “medium ground” in the ongoing dispute between Russia and Saudi Arabia and this followed President Trump's tweet last week he would look to fill the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve at current prices.

When viewed on the weekly chart below, there is ample room for crude oil to trade higher towards the “gap” near U.S $35.00. More so if the Saudis and Russians can agree to mend fences for their mutual benefit, thereby helping to bring some much-needed stability to global equity and asset markets as a whole.

Crude oil

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 20th of March 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.