Singapore’s Straits Times Index was propelled higher Tuesday due to gains in commodity trading businesses such as Noble Group Ltd (SGX:N21), Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (SGX:E5H), Wilmar International Ltd (SGX:F34) and Olam International Ltd (SGX:O32) with a contribution also from engineering firms such as Keppel Corporation Ltd (SGX:BN4) and SembCorp Industries Ltd (SGX:U96).

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 18.22 points higher or +0.54 per cent to 3,422.11, taking the year-to-date performance to +1.69 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained +0.29 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined -0.22 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,305.6 million shares valued at SG$1,173.8 million. Losers outnumbered gainers by 238/195.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the top gainers were basic materials (+2.42 per cent), industrials (+1.77 per cent) consumer goods (+0.98 per cent) and oil and gas (+0.86 per cent). The losers were technology (-2.67 per cent), telecommunications (-1.35 per cent), Catalist (-0.77 per cent) and utilities (-0.73 per cent).

Stocks

Noble Group Ltd (SGX:N21) shot up 6.18 per cent to SG$1.01. Founder and chairman of Noble Holdings Richard Elman was reported to have purchased 4.8 million shares in the company, raising his stake from 20.855 per cent to 20.9264 per cent. The stock has been under pressure ever since a research firm raised questions about its accounting practices according to TODAY.

According to the Business Times, a new equity and lending-based crowdfunding platform called FundedHere, set up by Tembusu Partners co-founder Andy Lim, is likely to see the light of day in about 12 weeks’ time once it receives clearance from the Monetary Authority of Singapore. "Crowdfunding is the preferred fundraising platform for startups," said Mr Lim at a press conference. "Such companies are unlikely to receive traditional bank loans because they don't have financial assets or a business track record."

MM2 Asia Ltd (SGX:41C), Singapore’s Catalist-listed film producer, said it proposed to acquire a 51 per cent stake in local 3D animator Vividthree Production, reported the Straits Times. Though it did not disclose the terms of the transaction, MM2 Asia said: "With this lateral extension into 3D animation services, the group believes it will strengthen its competitive advantage as a movie producer and eventually gain access to new markets."

Huationg Global Ltd (SGX:41B), a leading civil engineering firm, announced it had secured additional new contracts worth SG$28.5 million since its IPO in December, taking its total order book as at February 27 to SG$118.5 million dollars, according to the Straits Times. Chief executive Patrick Ng said: "We will continue to leverage and capitalise on our competitive strengths to grow the group's core business and to ride on the promising outlook for the construction sector demand projected by the Building and Construction Authority, particularly in public works and infrastructure development including new MRT Lines."

Shares in Sino Construction Ltd (SGX:F3V) slumped 48.72 per cent to SG$0.060, losing further value since its February 28 announcement warning of a net loss for 2014 and a one-month delay in reporting its results.

Genting Singapore PLC (SGX:G13) owned Resorts World Sentosa proposes to raise SG$2.25 billion in bank loans said a report by Bloomberg and quoted by Business Times. The five-year syndicated transaction will comprise a SG$1.75 billion amortising term loan, a SG$500 million revolving facility, and a SG$20 million bank guarantee facility, the proceeds thereof being used for refinancing and general corporate purposes.

Research firm DMG & Partners upgraded shares of Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (SGX:E5H) from a ‘neutral’ rating to ‘buy’ on the basis of the palm oil producer’s better earnings report for 2014. "Golden Agri's earnings appear to have turned the corner, with its oilseed segment booking two straight quarters of improvement," DMG wrote in a note, noting that the oilseeds business turned profitable in the fourth quarter of 2014.

Straits Trading Co Ltd (SGX:S20) said net profit for the three months ended December 31 rose to SG$37 million, while other income rose to SG$39.3 million from a mere SG$996,000 in the same period last year. Other income was boosted following the sale of its Straits Trading Building in December to the Sun Venture Group for SG$450 million. "I am pleased to report good progress in executing on our platforms of growth," said Straits Trading executive chairman Chew Gek Khim in a statement, as reported by AsiaOne. "We will continue to focus on creating greater value through our real estate ecosystem and our stakes in the various businesses."

Hyflux Ltd (SGX:600) a leading global water solution company, reported full-year revenue for 2014 of SG$321.3 million and a net profit of SG$57.4 million. Revenue fell 40 per cent from the prior year due to the delay in commencement of a water desalination project in India, according to AsiaOne. Net profit was higher due to the divestment of a joint-venture as well as the sale of an innovation centre, which yielded gains of SG$103.8 million and SG$170 million respectively.

Economic news, currency and insight

According to the Straits Times, the Singapore dollar slumped to a four-year low against the US dollar yesterday on market speculation that the country’s central bank may take steps to weaken the currency in a bid to make local manufacturing more competitive, given that Singapore reported weak inflation and manufacturing data for the three months to January. The US dollar traded at 1.3637 against the Singapore dollar on Monday – the lowest point reached by the local currency since August 2010, and fell further to 1.3650 yesterday.

According to the Economist Intelligence Unit, Singapore has topped the list of the world’s most expensive cities for the second consecutive year, as per its biannual survey of 133 global cities released yesterday. The survey compares the cost of over 160 services and products including food, clothing and utilities, said the Straits Times.

Singapore’s purchasing managers index (PMI), which gauges the extent of factory activity, read 49.7 in February compared to the reading of 49.9 in January, with a reading above 50 indicating growth. Singapore’s manufacturing sector therefore contracted for the third straight month, raising apprehensions that GDP growth during this quarter would likely be weak.