G20 Kicks Off and Apple Drops Lower

Traders are looking optimistically towards Trump & Xi Jinping’s bilateral meeting at the G20.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 28, 2019 12:55 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Traders are looking optimistically towards Trump & Xi Jinping’s bilateral meeting at the G20. The meeting will take place on Saturday morning local time, traders will react as the markets open on Sunday evening.

The fact that equity markets are trading higher across the board gives a fairly clear indication that investors are optimistic of some progress. Historically the odds are onside for a truce between the two powers, if the last G20 is anything to go by. The best-case scenario would be that the two sides call a truce removing the threat of any imminent tariff hikes, to continue talks. The markets have rallied hard in June, the danger lurks on the side of disappointment. With so much riding on a truce, failure by the world’s two biggest powers to achieve at the very least a pause in the trade dispute could open the door to all out trade war Armageddon. With US Presidential elections next year Trump has good reason to want to see an end to this.

Apple dives 1%
Whilst the broader US market moves higher Apple is slipping lower in early trade on news that Apple’s chief design officer will be leaving and is not being replaced. Jony Ive, who achieved almost god like status as the man responsible for the iPhone, iPad and iMac is leaving after nearly 30 years at the firm. The fact that Apple won’t be replacing Jony Ive and instead will have vice President of Industrial design and Vice President of human interface design reporting into an operations exec with no background in design is more than a little concerning. This goes against Apple’s design led ethos and could spell the end of an era for Apple. Its unlikely investors will let this one just slip by, even if it is the day before the Trump Xi Jinping meeting.


Related tags: Apple UK 100

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Apple articles

Weekly equities forecast: Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 27, 2024 01:00 PM
    Downward trend
    Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    June 8, 2024 02:00 AM
      stocks_03
      Nasdaq 100 forecast: Will AI optimism fuel breakout in Apple?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 6, 2024 02:00 PM
        Congress building
        S&P500 Forecast: Stocks jump after a weak NFP report
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        November 3, 2023 01:22 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.