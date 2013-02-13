g20 comments add volatility ahead of uk inflation report 7062013

AUD was the standout performer in the Asian session following a robust consumer confidence reading. The Westpac consumer sentiment rose to 7.7% from the previous […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 13, 2013 9:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

AUD was the standout performer in the Asian session following a robust consumer confidence reading. The Westpac consumer sentiment rose to 7.7% from the previous reading of 0.6%, with the components showing confidence in the housing market following the previous RBA rate cut and optimism from the global growth picture. The lifestyle currency is up 50 points from the New York close.

The UK inflation report at 10.30am this morning is likely to be the highlight of today. The old lady is likely to set a balanced tone following incoming Governor Carney’s comments last week highlighting a policy dilemma of weak growth and above target inflation whilst keeping further stimulus measures on the table. The subsequent press conference is likely to determine the near term direction for sterling.

The upcoming G20 and ‘currency wars’ comments are causing day traders a lot of pain with conflicting comments. The G7 statement yesterday called for “fiscal and monetary policies that will not target exchange rates”, with following comments from unnamed officials somewhat disputing this as “the G7′s statement signalled concern about excess moves in the JPY” and “Japan will be in the spotlight at the G20 in Moscow this weekend.”

Data from across the pond this afternoon consist of retail sales, MBA new mortgage applications and business inventories.

 


EUR/USD

Supports 1.3430-1.3405-1.3350 | Resistance 1.3475-1.3500-1.3525


USD/JPY

Supports 92.80-92.15-91.40 | Resistance 93.50-94.45-95.00


GBP/USD

Supports 1.5630-1.5550-1.5485 | Resistance 1.5715-1.5760-1.5830

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.