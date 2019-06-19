FX Handover Sentiment Remains Buoyed Ahead Of FOMC

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 19, 2019 1:05 AM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

FX Handover: Sentiment Remains Buoyed Ahead Of FOMC

  • Narrow ranges overall for FX markets, all covered markets remaining well within typical daily ranges ahead of today’s highly anticipated FOMC meeting. GBP and EUR leading the pack and CHF and NZD lagging. DXY sits just below 2-week highs, gold is just below $1350 (previous YTD highs) and WTI has found resistance near the June high.  
  • Equity markets across the APAC region took the positive lead from Wall Street, after trade thawed on news of a Trump-Xi meeting. The Hang Seng gapped to a 1-month high and more than off-set losses caused by protests.
  • Japanese exports contracted -7.8% YoY, for a 6th consecutive month and export volumes declined for a 7th straight month. However, exports to the US were higher, yet were down on the month to China. Overall, analysts see this trend as a concern to BoJ who could consider further easing to counter its negative impact on the economy.
  • Japan’s Asakawa: Japan won’t take sides on US-China trade friction. It’s widely understood among G7 and G20 that BOJ’s easy policy us aimed at beating deflation, not currency manipulation. More substantial trade topics like WTO reforms will likely be debated at G20.



Related tags: Forex USD

Latest market news

View more
Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
July 14, 2023 05:56 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
July 14, 2023 04:35 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
July 14, 2023 03:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
July 14, 2023 02:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 14, 2023
July 14, 2023 11:55 AM
Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
July 14, 2023 11:12 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Close-up of market chart
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
July 14, 2023 03:00 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    AUD/USD is on track for best week this year: Asian Open – 14th July 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 13, 2023 11:04 PM
      EUR/USD outlook: Where to next?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      July 13, 2023 04:14 PM
        Pound analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY outlook positive as data supports more BoE hikes
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 13, 2023 11:27 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.