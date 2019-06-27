FX Handover Consolidation on G20 Eve

· As US investors enter the fray, they will release that they have not missed much in FX. Indeed, the small bodies of the candles above clearly point to indecision and/or consolidation. This is not a surprise ahead of a major event: G20 summit, which gets underway on Friday
- The Daily ATR values are all below their average over the past 10 days, again pointing to a quiet and consolidative session.
- Clearly heightened volatility is evidenced elsewhere: Bitcoin and other cryptos and stock indices, markets available for mainly our non-US clients.
- As far as today’s session is concerned, FX investors are looking forward to German CPI and final US GDP. Earlier, Spanish CPI came in well below expectations at 0.4% y/y vs. 0.8% expected and last.
Latest market news
August 4, 2023 10:43 PM
August 4, 2023 03:47 PM
August 4, 2023 03:30 PM
August 4, 2023 12:49 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Forex articles
August 3, 2023 11:14 PM
August 3, 2023 03:24 PM