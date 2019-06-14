FX Handover: Big Retail Sales Revisions Boost Buck to Two-Week Highs
- US Retail Sales (May) bounced back to +0.5% m/m, but last month’s reading was also revised higher from -0.2% to +0.3%. Industrial Production figures also beat expectations, making the US dollar the strongest major currency on the day.
- In a dramatic shift in tone from last week, President Trump now says it doesn’t matter if President Xi attends the G20 Summit – reining in expectations of a resumption in trade talks?
- The kiwi was the weakest major currency today, with NZD/USD threatening to close at its lowest level since October as traders start to price in a potential rate cut from the RBNZ in August.
- Gold pared its gains after the better-than-expected US data.
- See the key releases and themes we’ll be watching next week!
*No major macroeconomic releases are expected during Monday’s Asian session.
