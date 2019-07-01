FX Brief PMI Data Off To A Weak Start In July

July 1, 2019 1:25 AM
FX Brief: PMI Data Off To A Weak Start In July


  • Trade talks with China are “back on track” according to Donald Trump, over the weekend. Improved sentiment currently sees gold amid its most bearish session since March and the S&P500 gap to a record high.
  • A weak set of PMI data across Asia weighed on AUD. South Korea’s manufacturing PMI contracted for a 2nd consecutive month and, at 47.5, is its 2nd fastest contraction in four years. China’s manufacturing PMI contracted for a 2nd consecutive month. Neither of these reads bode well for global growth. Australia’s manufacturing PMI contracted for the first time since August 2016, at 49.4 versus 52.7 prior. Japan’s Tankan index also missed expectations.
  • AUD/JPY is the biggest mover of the Asian session, hitting an intraday low of -0.55% and exceeding its typical daily range.


Up Next:
Being the start of the month, traders will be keeping an eye on global PMI data, which can give a forward look for growth and company earnings. Today sees flash manufacturing PMI data released for Germany, France, Europe, UK and US.




Related tags: Forex USD

Economic Calendar

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.