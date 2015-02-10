ftsexinhua china a50 weekly outlook for 09 feb to 13 feb 11300 remains the key resistance for anothe
The FTSE/Xinhua China A50 has drifted lower as expected and met our target at 10030 (just shy of 9 points based on last Friday, 06 February 2015 low of 10039). Please click on this link for more details on our previous weekly outlook.
Intermediate resistance: 10900
Pivot (key resistance): 11300
Support: 10030 & 9350/9200
Next resistance: 12040/12065
The Index has managed to stage a rebound after its downside target (support) has been made at 10030.
Elements are still bearish but it may see a further potential push up to test the intermediate resistance at 10900 with a maximum limit set at the 11300 weekly pivotal resistance before another potential downleg occurs to retest 10030 before targeting the significant support at 9350/9200.
On the other hand, a break above 11300 is likely to see a push up to retest the January 2015 swing high at 12040/12065.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.