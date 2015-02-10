ftsexinhua china a50 weekly outlook for 09 feb to 13 feb 11300 remains the key resistance for anothe

China A50 Index (daily)-weekly forecast 10 Feb 2015

China A50 Index (4 hour)-weekly forecast 10 Feb 2015What happened last week

The FTSE/Xinhua China A50 has drifted lower as expected and met our target at 10030 (just shy of 9 points based on last Friday, 06 February 2015 low of 10039). Please click on this link for more details on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

  • The trendline resistance joining the highs since 05 January 2015 is now capping the Index at 10900 (see daily chart).
  • The 20-day Moving Average is also acting as a resistance at around 10900 (see daily chart).
  • The intermediate term RSI oscillator is still below its resistances and still has “room” for further downside before reaching the significant trendline support (see daily chart).
  • The short-term Stochastic oscillator still has some “room” before reaching an “extreme” overbought level which suggests the Index may continue to see a short-term push up (see 4 hour chart).
  • The 9350/9200 support confluences with a Fibonacci cluster (see daily & 4 hour charts).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 10900

Pivot (key resistance): 11300

Support: 10030 & 9350/9200

Next resistance: 12040/12065

Conclusion

The Index has managed to stage a rebound after its downside target (support) has been made at 10030.

Elements are still bearish but it may see a further potential push up to test the intermediate resistance at 10900 with a maximum limit set at the 11300 weekly pivotal resistance before another potential downleg occurs to retest 10030 before targeting the significant support at 9350/9200.

On the other hand, a break above 11300 is likely to see a push up to retest the January 2015 swing high at 12040/12065.

