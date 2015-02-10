What happened last week

The FTSE/Xinhua China A50 has drifted lower as expected and met our target at 10030 (just shy of 9 points based on last Friday, 06 February 2015 low of 10039). Please click on this link for more details on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

The trendline resistance joining the highs since 05 January 2015 is now capping the Index at 10900 (see daily chart).

The 20-day Moving Average is also acting as a resistance at around 10900 (see daily chart).

The intermediate term RSI oscillator is still below its resistances and still has “room” for further downside before reaching the significant trendline support (see daily chart).

The short-term Stochastic oscillator still has some “room” before reaching an “extreme” overbought level which suggests the Index may continue to see a short-term push up (see 4 hour chart).

The 9350/9200 support confluences with a Fibonacci cluster (see daily & 4 hour charts).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 10900

Pivot (key resistance): 11300

Support: 10030 & 9350/9200

Next resistance: 12040/12065

Conclusion

The Index has managed to stage a rebound after its downside target (support) has been made at 10030.

Elements are still bearish but it may see a further potential push up to test the intermediate resistance at 10900 with a maximum limit set at the 11300 weekly pivotal resistance before another potential downleg occurs to retest 10030 before targeting the significant support at 9350/9200.

On the other hand, a break above 11300 is likely to see a push up to retest the January 2015 swing high at 12040/12065.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.