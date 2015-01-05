Key elements

The long-term key resistance zone for the Index stands at 13270 (August 2009 swing high)/133880 which also confluences with the 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 20 Oct 2008 low to 03 August 2009 high (see weekly chart).

The long-term MACD trend indicator remains bullish above its centreline (see weekly chart).

The upward sloping 13-day Moving Average is coming to support the Index at 10800 (see daily chart).

The intermediate term Stochastic oscillator has reached its overbought region which suggests the risk of a pull-back is round the corner (see 4 hour chart).

The upper boundary of the short-term ascending channel (in orange) is at 12950 which also coincide with a Fibonacci cluster (see daily & 4 hour charts).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 11270

Pivot (key support): 10800

Resistance: 12950/13270

Next support: 9200

Conclusion

Based on the above mentioned elements, the China A50 Index is likely to see a pull-back towards the intermediate support at 11270 with a maximum limit set at the 10800 weekly pivotal support.

Thereafter, it may resume its multi-month bullish trend to target the long-term key resistance zone of 12950/13270.

However, failure to hold above 10800 may invalidate the bullish trend in place since March 2014 for a correction towards the next support at 9200.

Source: Charts are from City Index Advantage & eSignal

