ftsexinhua china a50 weekly outlook for 05 jan to 09 jan pull back before potential push up towards

Key elements The long-term key resistance zone for the Index stands at 13270 (August 2009 swing high)/133880 which also confluences with the 1.00 Fibonacci projection […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 5, 2015 3:16 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

China A50 Index (weekly)-weekly forecast 05 Jan 2015

China A50 Index (daily)-weekly forecast 05 Jan 2015

China A50 Index (4 hour)-weekly forecast 05 Jan 2015Key elements

  • The long-term key resistance zone for the Index stands at 13270 (August 2009 swing high)/133880 which also confluences with the 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 20 Oct 2008 low to 03 August 2009 high (see weekly chart).
  • The long-term MACD trend indicator remains bullish above its centreline (see weekly chart).
  • The upward sloping 13-day Moving Average is coming to support the Index at 10800 (see daily chart).
  • The intermediate term Stochastic oscillator has reached its overbought region which suggests the risk of a pull-back is round the corner (see 4 hour chart).
  • The upper boundary of the short-term ascending channel (in orange) is at 12950 which also coincide with a Fibonacci cluster (see daily & 4 hour charts).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 11270

Pivot (key support): 10800

Resistance: 12950/13270

Next support: 9200

Conclusion

Based on the above mentioned elements, the China A50 Index is likely to see a pull-back towards the intermediate support at 11270 with a maximum limit set at the 10800 weekly pivotal support.

Thereafter, it may resume its multi-month bullish trend to target the long-term key resistance zone of 12950/13270.

However, failure to hold above 10800 may invalidate the bullish trend in place since March 2014 for a correction towards the next support at 9200.

Source:  Charts are from City Index Advantage & eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.