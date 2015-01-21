What happened today

The FTSE/Xinhua China A50 has broken above the daily resistance at 10750 and “squeezed” up towards the weekly pivotal resistance at 11100. Please click on this link for our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

The Index is now challenging the weekly pivotal resistance at 11100 and pull-back resistance of the former ascending channel (in orange).

The Stochastic has reached the “extreme” overbought region.

Key levels

Resistance: 11220 & 12000

Support: 10750 & 10240/10140

Conclusion

Mixed elements seen for the China A50 Index. Turn neutral between 11220 and 10750. Only a break above11220 is likely to trigger an upside movement towards 12000.

Only a break below 10750 may validate a drop towards 10240/10140

Disclaimer

