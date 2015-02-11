What happened earlier

The FTSE/Xinhua China A50 has managed to bounce from the intermediate term support at 10030.

Key elements

The trendline resistance joining the highs since 05 January 2015 is now at 10900/11060.

The 10900/11060 resistance now corresponds closely with the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement from 23 January 2015 high to 06 February 2015 low.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator is coming close to its “extreme” oversold level.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 10425

Resistance: 10900/11060

Next support: 10030

Conclusion

As long as the 10425 daily pivotal support holds, the Index may see a further push up towards the trendline resistance at 10900/11060.

However, a break below 10425 may see a further push down towards the intermediate term support at 10030.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.