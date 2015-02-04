What happened yesterday

The FTSE/Xinhua China A50 has pierced above the 10540 daily pivotal resistance and invalidated our short-term bearish expectation. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The trendline resistance joining the highs since 05 January 2015 is now at 11200/11300.

The 11200/11300 resistance also corresponds with the 0.764 Fibonacci projection from 19 January 2015 low to 02 February 2015 low.

The hourly RSI remains bullish above its support and 50% level.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 10540

Resistance: 10900/10960 & 11200/11300

Next support: 10270 & 10030

Conclusion

Short-term elements have turned bullish. As long as the daily pivotal support at 10540 holds, the Index is likely to see a further push up towards 10900/10960 before the weekly pivotal resistance at 11200/11300.

However, a break below 10540 may invalidate the bullish tone to resume its intermediate corrective downside movement towards 10270 before 10030.

