The FTSE/Xinhua China A50 has rallied towards our upside target at 10900 as expected. Please click on this link to more details on our previous daily outlook.

*Note that the Shanghai stock market is closed for the Lunar New Year holidays from 18th February to 24Th February 2015.

Current price action is now right below the 10950 trendline resistance linking the highs since 05 January 2015.

The 10950 resistance also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator is coming close to an “extreme” overbought level.

Pivot (key resistance): 10950

Support: 10650 & 10500

Next resistance: 11150

As long as the 10950 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a decline towards 10650 with a maximum limit set at 10500.

However, a clearance above 10950 may see a squeeze up towards the next resistance at 11150.

